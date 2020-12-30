5 Biggest WWE returns of 2020

2020 was a strange year for WWE because of many reasons, with the biggest one being the pandemic that affected the world as a whole. WWE had to change their game plan, as the pandemic led to the introduction of the ThunderDome.

The virtual experience of WWE's ThunderDome cannot replace the intensity matched by an actual, live audience. Despite how impressive their effort has been from a production standpoint, WWE returns are truly the best when the live crowd is taken by surprise.

However, there were a few returns made in the pandemic era that stood out for different reasons. This list will take into account the significance of the returns as well since the live audience factor has been largely irrelevant for most of the year.

Here are the five biggest WWE returns of 2020.

#5: 'The Eater of Worlds' Bray Wyatt made a comeback on the June 19th edition of WWE SmackDown

The Firefly Fun House version of Bray Wyatt had faced Braun Strowman for the Universal Championship at WWE Money in the Bank 2020 in an unsuccessful attempt.

Following the pay-per-view, Wyatt had taken a one-month hiatus from the company.

His feud against Braun Strowman wasn't over yet, as Wyatt returned on the June 19th episode of SmackDown with a twist. Bray Wyatt's pre-Fiend persona, The Eater of Worlds, was resurrected in the same episode to continue their storyline.

This was a huge moment for Bray Wyatt fans, given The Wyatt Family history that exists between The Eater of Worlds and Braun Strowman. It made perfect sense for this to happen, as both Wyatt and Strowman later relived their past in the 'Wyatt Swamp Fight' at WWE Extreme Rules 2020.

Bray Wyatt's aforementioned return as The Eater of Worlds may seem like an odd pick because it took place when both WWE RAW and SmackDown episodes emanated from the Performance Center, and not during the pre-pandemic era or from the ThunderDome.

When you talk about one of the most diverse wrestlers in the business, Bray Wyatt's name should be at the top. Great twist as everybody thought the Fiend was the one to face Strowman next. Kudos to the writing team on this one. #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/7v514Fx2f7 — 𝙒𝙧𝙚𝙨𝙩𝙡𝙚𝙡𝙖𝙢𝙞𝙖 (@wrestlelamia) June 20, 2020

However, it cannot be denied that the temporary return of The Eater of Worlds was perhaps one of the most significant WWE arcs in terms of storytelling - and Bray Wyatt's complex lore - in 2020.