5 Biggest WWE Superstars who suffered embarrassing losses on PPV's

These top WWE Superstars were on the receiving end of memorable squashes.

The losses saw them being dominated like never before.

Goldberg throws Brock Lesnar like a ragdoll

Squash matches were a staple on WWE TV back in the 80s. The promotion used to put over its top Superstars on a regular basis by letting them squash on-screen villains on TV and live events.

Superstars who get squashed are usually wrestlers who are relegated to the lower card. There have been plenty of such athletes in WWE's storied history who have contributed towards WWE pushing some of their biggest prospects to the moon.

WWE has always made it a point to entertain its fans by churning out engaging storylines and matches over the course of the past several decades. One aspect of pro-wrestling that always takes fans by surprise is when a major Superstar ends up being put down in a matter of minutes, or even seconds.

There have been numerous instances where WWE's top Superstars were squashed on major PPVs. Let's take a look at five of these Superstars.

#5 Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar is stunned

At WrestleMania 20, Brock Lesnar lost a marquee match to Goldberg and the duo left WWE immediately after. Lesnar made his return to WWE in 2012 and turned into the most dominant Superstar in the company over the next four years. Survivor Series 2016 saw Lesnar taking on Goldberg in one of the most anticipated rematches of all time.

This was Goldberg's first WWE match since 2004. The behemoth finished off Lesnar in a matter of seconds. A couple of devastating Spears followed by a Jackhammer did the job and Lesnar was squashed by the former World Champion. Until that point, Lesnar had destroyed the likes of Roman Reigns, John Cena, and The Undertaker.

This was why Goldberg left the WWE Universe stunned when he finished off Lesnar in one of the biggest squashes of all time.

