Over the past few months, WWE fans have been anticipating the fallout between Sasha Banks and Bayley. The Role Model attacked The Legit Boss following their loss in a rematch for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships. Banks and Bayley could potentially produce one of the most intense WWE women's rivalries of all time.

In the past, it wasn't unusual for the women of WWE to act as the romantic interests of their male counterparts and routinely compete in brief matches. Stars like Trish Stratus, Lita, and Chyna broke the mold for other WWE Superstars in the past, and today's women's stars continue to break boundaries in the wrestling world. There have been some amazing rivalries in WWE's women's division. Here are five of the biggest so far.

#5. Paige and AJ Lee feuded over the WWE Divas Championship

Paige and AJ Lee had an ongoing feud

During her first outing on RAW, Paige made an immediate impact on the WWE women's division. When the British-born star made her debut on the red brand, she won the Divas Championship from AJ Lee, who boasted a dominant and record-setting 296-day reign.

Paige shook AJ Lee to the core as she unexpectedly became the youngest Divas Champion at 21 years old, and set off a rivalry that would span over the next year and beyond. The stars traded the Divas Championship back and forth and eventually worked together as reluctant frenemies.

Between their battles over the title, the pair worked together against The Bellas at WrestleMania 31, dubbing themselves the Anti-Divas. As the moniker suggests, they were notably different from the other women in WWE at the time. Lee's comments about the treatment of women in WWE during the Divas Era later led to acknowledgment from Stephanie and Vince McMahon and helped to usher in the Women's Revolution.