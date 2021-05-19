5 blockbuster matches WWE fans could see before the end of 2021

WWE is the world's leading professional wrestling promotion. Over the last few decades, WWE has kept an invested fanbase by giving the WWE Universe what it wants.

There are certain instances where fans know exactly what matches they want. WWE also presents fans with dream matches that fans never thought they wanted to see. For example, Drew McIntyre versus Sheamus at Fastlane was an encounter fans had longed to witness, especially after the latter's betrayal. However, the same cannot be said about the Triple Threat main event at WrestleMania 37 for the Universal Championship. Still, the Triple Threat match had combinations from all possible one-on-one variations of the rivalry between Roman Reigns, Daniel Bryan, and Edge.

This year, WWE has already delivered blockbuster matches. Cesaro versus Roman Reigns was an excellent encounter. Sasha Banks versus Bianca Belair was a fun ride. The Triple Threat Match at WrestleMania Backlash for the WWE Championship was a match-of-the-year candidate.

However, there is plenty of time before the calendar year comes to a halt. With several intriguing storylines popping out regularly, a myriad of blockbuster matches could come to fruition. This list looks at five such matches in great detail.

#5 The Fiend versus Jeff Hardy will be must-see in a WWE ring

Jeff Hardy and 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt could tell a wonderful story

The Charismatic Enigma and The Fiend are both RAW superstars on different ends of their career spectrums. Jeff Hardy is an established veteran and a future Hall of Famer. Bray Wyatt, on the other hand, is a rising star struggling to find his position at the top of the card.

Despite the talent each Superstar possesses, WWE has sparingly used Hardy and Wyatt. Moreover, when they were used, they were booked terribly. The Fiend lost a crucial match to Randy Orton at WrestleMania 37 that culminated a horrendous feud. Hardy has suffered back-to-back losses to Jinder Mahal.

Unfortunately, Bray Wyatt has been absent since the night after WrestleMania. Reports indicate that the former Universal Champion was dealing with personal issues.

When Wyatt is ready to return to action, a feud with the Charismatic Enigma is a decent option. The Fiend needs to gain momentum, and Hardy is too talented to tread water. Moreover, they could put on an enjoyable program with their mystical characters that may breathe new life into both of them.

