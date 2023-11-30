The WWE Royal Rumble is one of the company's biggest events of the year. It's not just their "first stop" on the "Road to WrestleMania". It also sets the tone for the promotion's narratives for the next few months. You know - up until WrestleMania.

While the actual Royal Rumble match itself (for both men and women) has major consequences for what the company does going forward, the "undercard" bouts will also be of great importance. After all, no matter who wins either Rumble match, the respective champions can certainly change before 'Mania.

So, today, we're going to look at five Blockbuster non-Rumble match matches that should happen at next year's Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.

#5. Drew McIntyre vs. Seth "Freakin'" Rollins for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship - Royal Rumble Main Event

Yeah, we know. We all want to see CM Punk and Seth Rollins punch each other in the face for WWE's newest world championship. Let's just slow down a little.

WWE is currently setting up a great feud between The Visionary and the Scottish Warrior. McIntyre is killing it as the Babyface-Who-Doesn't-Want-To-Be-a-Heel-But-Is-Totally-Forced-To-Be-One, whereas Rollins, on the other hand, is the polar opposite of that. He's a cocky jerk, someone a bit too into his own hype, but inside, he's a decent person, and it frequently shows.

McIntyre deserves another major world title shot, and the Royal Rumble is the perfect spot to make it happen. Especially after Drew attacked Rollins on this week's RAW:

#4. The Creed Brothers vs. The Judgment Day for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship

This past Monday, the former NXT Tag Team Champions, Creed Brothers, Brutus and Julius, won a Tag Team Turmoil match to earn a shot at the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship.

There have been teams from NXT that have come up before that have run right to the top - American Alpha, AOP (Authors of Pain), and even the Vaudevillians (remember them?) - and the Creed Brothers are in the perfect spot to be just like them.

Depending on how dominant WWE wants The Judgment Day to be following the Royal Rumble, the Creed Brothers' chances at winning pretty much flux a lot. But, the company should still put this amazing new, young tag team in the spotlight on one of their biggest shows of the year.

#3. Sami Zayn vs. Jimmy Uso

Former Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion and Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn has made himself indispensable ever since entering The Bloodline story. Since splitting with Roman Reigns' faction earlier this year, he fought and reconciled with Jey Uso.

Once Jey moved to RAW, he and Sami made it clear that they were on good terms. Including fighting on the same team in this year's Survivor Series WarGames match - which they won, we should add.

In the meantime, Jey and his brother, Jimmy Uso, have had an extremely contentious relationship. Jimmy eventually returned to The Bloodline, even after turning against the group with his brother months before. Even after Jey moved to Raw, Jimmy found a way to get into his brother's business.

At some point, these two brothers are going to meet on a big stage. The Royal Rumble isn't it, though. That match-up needs to be saved for WrestleMania. You know who should throw down at the Rumble? Jimmy and Sami.

It's the perfect set-up for a WrestleMania bout between the two twins.

#2. Jey Uso vs. Solo Sikoa

That doesn't mean we can't have some Bloodline action at the Royal Rumble.

Following his victory against John Cena at Crown Jewel, Solo Sikoa has got to be riding high. Defeating the Greatest of All Time tends to do that. So, what's next?

Well, we don't know what the plans are yet for The Tribal Chief at this year's show, although we'll probably get a title defense out of him. Maybe. We'll see. If we do, though, you can bet Solo is going to be there, just in case Reigns needs a little help.

But if we're setting up Uso vs. Uso at WrestleMania, we must give Jey someone from The Bloodline to take on. Let's make it Solo. Yes, Sikoa is on SmackDown, but he's in The Bloodline, and the Samoan faction gets what it wants.

We can have Jey come really close to winning, only to have Jimmy interfere and cause the loss. Cue a beatdown from Jimmy and Solo, and have Sami run in to make the save.

You've got at least one premium live event in between the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania, so use that to book a Sami/Jey vs. Jimmy/Solo tag match. Now, you're all set for 'Mania.

You're welcome, WWE.

#1. CM Punk vs. Logan Paul for the United States Championship

Let's be clear here. This isn't about the United States Championship. In this instance, the title is basically a McGuffin. Even an afterthought. But, right now, the two most controversial guys in WWE are CM Punk and Logan Paul.

There are some of you who might agree that this match needs to happen... but it should happen at WrestleMania. Au Contrare'! (That's French for "no," supposedly)

Logan Paul should defend the United States Championship at WrestleMania. But not against CM Punk. Rather, someone who could benefit from winning it - like maybe a debuting Ilja Dragunov or a deserving Johnny Gargano (Tomasso Ciampa would be awesome here, too.)

Having CM Punk and Logan Paul on your card is going to draw a lot of eyeballs - it could even be considered the main event (outside of either Royal Rumble match) if Roman isn't defending his championship.

Remember, Punk said at the end of his promo this past Monday that he "isn't [there] to make friends," but he's "there to make money." This match is money.

Are there any other matches you want to see at the Royal Rumble? Let's hear 'em in the comments down below.

