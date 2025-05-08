5 Blockbuster reunions that could happen at WWE Backlash 2025

WWE Backlash 2025 is set to be a landmark event, with huge matches and possible surprises awaiting the WWE Universe. From Cena’s title defense to rising stars competing for gold, the stage is massive. But apart from matches, WWE could shock fans by bringing back iconic duos and reunions from the past.

Considering the rich history of the company, some reunions could completely change the WWE landscape going into the first-ever two-night SummerSlam. These possible reunions could end up making headlines all over, causing fans to remember this premium live event for a long time.

Let’s check out five blockbuster reunions that could shake up Backlash 2025 in St. Louis.

#5. Jacob Fatu and Zilla Fatu

Jacob Fatu is set to defend his United States Championship at Backlash in a massive Fatal Four-Way against Drew McIntyre, Damian Priest, and LA Knight. Solo Sikoa has accidentally been a major problem for Jacob Fatu over the past few months and could end up finally attacking the champion, taking his wrath out on his fellow faction member.

However, Fatu could pull off a surprise as well by bringing out Umaga’s son, Zilla Fatu. Zilla has been training for months and is reportedly ready for a WWE debut. A reunion of Jacob and Zilla could end up instantly becoming a game-changer and would add power and depth to the storyline with Solo Sikoa. Time will tell what WWE has in store for them at Backlash.

#4. R-Truth and John Cena

John Cena will face Randy Orton in the main event for the Undisputed WWE Championship in what could be his final big match. Cena and R-Truth have always shared a hilarious and entertaining bond over the years. R-Truth is now a regular part of RAW and has been featured backstage with Randy Orton a couple of times over the past few weeks.

At Backlash, Truth could make a surprise appearance to support Cena, either backstage or during the match. This reunion would bring comic relief but also a touch of nostalgia. The star could also ensure more hilarity if he manages to make it out to the arena during the match, ending up distracting one of the stars.

#3. WWE's legendary tag team Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton

Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton were once part of Legacy, and have crossed paths several times in the company over the past few months. Rhodes lost his Undisputed WWE Championship to Cena in the main event of WrestleMania 41 after Travis Scott’s interference and has not been seen on WWE TV ever since.

On the other hand, Randy Orton is set to challenge Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship at the premium live event, in a match being billed as ‘One Last Time,’ and this could end up being the perfect chance for The American Nightmare to make his presence felt and distract Cena to help his friend, and mentor, win the title.

#2. Rey Fenix and Penta

Rey Fenix and Penta are real-life brothers and performed as The Lucha Bros during their time in AEW. However, the Triple H-led creative team has not featured them as a tag team yet. Penta is set for an opportunity to get his hands on the Intercontinental Championship at Backlash this weekend. However, an interference from The Judgment Day seems inevitable.

If any member of the faction appears, Rey Fenix could show up to help his brother and even the odds, officially reuniting the duo in WWE. Their high-flying style and unique look would bring something completely fresh to the tag division, and a feud against The Judgment Day could put the spotlight on them in the future.

#1. Bayley and Lyra Valkyria

Bayley has been one of the industry's top stars for years now, and Lyra Valkyria is a rising name who has had an amazing run as the first-ever Women’s Intercontinental Champion. At Backlash, Lyra is set to defend her title against Becky Lynch.

Valkyria was set to team up with Bayley to take on Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez at WrestleMania before Becky Lynch unleashed an attack on The Role Model backstage and replaced her at The Show of Shows. Further, Lynch turned on the Women’s Intercontinental Champion on RAW after WrestleMania. Bayley could return at Backlash to avenge both her and Lyra. She could reunite with the champion to help her retain in the biggest match of her career yet.

