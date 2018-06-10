Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
5 Bold decisions Baron Corbin needs to make as Raw 'Constable'

Which tag team might Corbin recruit? And which Superstar could he fire?!

Danny Hart
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10 10 Jun 2018, 06:35 IST
7.38K

Baron Corbin is the new 'Constable' of Raw

Baron Corbin has been lost in the WWE shuffle ever since he unsuccessfully cashed in his Money In The Bank contract on Jinder Mahal in August 2017.

Since then, “The Lone Wolf” has been involved in various mid-card storylines, mostly revolving around the United States Championship during his time on SmackDown Live, while he has recently been feuding with No Way Jose on Raw.

Then, out of nowhere, it was revealed on Monday that the 2016 Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal winner will, at the request of Stephanie McMahon, work alongside Kurt Angle as the new ‘Constable’ of Raw.

Whether fans like or loathe Corbin’s character, it certainly makes for a refreshing change to see an addition to the team of authority figures on the red brand, and it’ll be interesting to see how WWE uses him going forward.

In this article, let’s take a look at five bold decisions that the ‘Constable’ should make on Raw over the next few weeks.

#5 Ban Bayley from the Fatal 4-Way match

Bayley interfered in Monday's tag match

Baron Corbin’s first major act as Raw ‘Constable’ saw him reverse a decision in a six-woman tag match on Monday, instructing Kurt Angle to inform Sasha Banks, Bayley and Ember Moon that their win over The Riott Squad didn’t count as Alexa Bliss was originally in the match instead of Bayley.

To continue the ongoing storyline between “The Boss” and “The Hugger”, Corbin could ban the latter from getting involved in the upcoming Fatal 4-Way match between Raw’s female Money In The Bank participants (Sasha, Ember, Alexa and Natalya).

Granted, this isn’t the boldest decision “The Lone Wolf” could make, but he’s bound to stamp his heel authority by picking on the babyfaces members of the Raw roster, so instantly targeting Bayley in back-to-back weeks would be typical of a power-crazy Corbin.

