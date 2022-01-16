5 Bold Predictions for 2022 Men's Royal Rumble entrants

Royal Rumble season is here, and so is the excitement, thrill, and anticipation that the annual event brings with it. This year's show is set to take place less than two weeks from now on January 29, 2022, at The Dome at America's Center in St. Louis, Missouri.

Once again, 30 men will enter the Rumble and attempt to be the last one standing. In doing so, these competitors will aim to earn a shot at a world title in the main event of WrestleMania 38. We have seen some incredibly surprising entrants in the match in the last few years, including Edge, MVP, and Christian.

This year, we might just see an even bigger shocker, as WWE is reportedly planning to have a "forbidden door" entrant in the men's match. The question now is - who could that be? Moreover, what other surprises could WWE have in store for the fans?

Here are our five bold predictions for the Men's Royal Rumble match entrants. Be sure to comment down and let us know your thoughts on the same.

#5. Jon Moxley shockingly enters the Royal Rumble

If WWE really wants to kick open the forbidden door, there's hardly a better option than having Jon Moxley enter this year's Royal Rumble match. Best known to WWE fans as Dean Ambrose, Moxley was with the company from 2011 to 2019 until he jumped ship and joined All Elite Wrestling.

A former WWE Champion and Money in the Bank winner, Ambrose had a highly successful career in the company, and he was been part of one of the most dominating factions of all time, The Shield.

His Shield brothers, Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins will face each other for the Universal Championship at the very same event this year. This clash could be a case of amazing timing, as WWE has heavily focused on The Shield during this feud. Ambrose has even showed up in some video packages for the match.

just a lebron fan ➐ @lebronfanjust



- wwe What if Jon Moxley fka dean ambrose returns at the royal rumble and wins the match and have an triple threat match with his former shield brothers Roman reigns and Seth Rollins for the universal title at wrestle mania #smackdown - wwe What if Jon Moxley fka dean ambrose returns at the royal rumble and wins the match and have an triple threat match with his former shield brothers Roman reigns and Seth Rollins for the universal title at wrestle mania #smackdown - wwe https://t.co/HfCtjVnT6Q

2022 marks the ten-year anniversary of The Shield's WWE debut. While the possibility of Moxley competing in the Royal Rumble is extremely low, the prospect of seeing him in a WWE ring again is already exciting many fans. What if Dean Ambrose enters the Royal Rumble, wins it all, and we get a Shield triple threat match in the main event of WrestleMania 38?

