5 possibilities for the Go Home Episode of Monday Night RAW (1st October 2018)

What is going through the mind of Dean Ambrose?

Last week’s episode of Monday Night Raw ended on a high note for Shield as the three bothers stood together inside the squared circle as a cohesive unit. However, the trio of Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre kept their smirks, which suggests that something might be brewing.

This has become more significant considering the fact that Dean Ambrose is the only one without a championship in his faction. The “Show Off” did a fabulous job in giving detailed insights about the recently returned Superstar. Not to mention, the WWE Universe has been anticipating a heel turn from the “Lunatic Fringe” since he made his return a couple of months ago. This week’s Raw could provide a definitive answer for the curious fans.

Shawn Michaels will be live at KeyArena in Seattle to provide his insights before the Undertaker and Triple H decimates each other at the Super Show-Down at Melbourne, Australia. Considering the fact that he was interrupted last time by the Undertaker himself, it will be rather interesting to see how this segment unfolds.

A lot of speculations are floating among the wrestling lovers regarding what will transpire at the go-home show of Raw. Here are the five bold predictions for the upcoming episode.

#1 Kane confronts Shawn Michaels

What does Kane have to say about this whole situation?

Shawn Michaels couldn’t quite complete what he wished to say the last time he was on Raw, thanks to the man who retired him at WrestleMania 26. This has prompted his return this week to Monday Nights.

However, it is quite possible that he might be interrupted this week by the other half of the “Brothers of Destruction”, Kane. The Undertaker had revealed that the “Big Red Machine” will be in his corner during his match against Triple H. But Kane is yet to make an appearance before the match.

Not to mention, Kane was the last man whom the “Heart Break Kid” faced before his retirement match. Hence, it will be interesting to see how these veterans co-exist in the ring at the same time.

