5 bold predictions for WrestleMania 35

There are loads of possibilities for this coming WrestleMania.

We are four months away from the biggest event of the year, WrestleMania. No matter how boring and uninspiring the product is currently, WWE will certainly pick it up in the coming months as we approach the grand spectacle. Every year, WWE puts great effort to create an unmissable card worthy of the WrestleMania tagline. The coming year's Supercard will be no different, especially with a roster as stacked as how it is now. WWE really should knock it out of the park in New Jersey, this coming April.

However, we look back at this year's WrestleMania. The show was packed with exciting matches left, right and centre. On paper, it seemed like this year's edition would be one of the greatest of all time. While it did deliver to some degree, nobody will remember WrestleMania 34 as one of the greatest 'Manias ever.

WWE must be wary of the issues saddled with these huge cards and combat them to provide fans with the best show they could possibly book. They will have some special moments planned for the card in 2019, with almost a full roster of healthy talent, aside from a couple of glaring exceptions.

WrestleMania 35 has the opportunity to prove to everyone that a show of such size and grandeur can still remain a great wrestling show. They have the talent to do just that. All WWE needs to do is find the right spot for everyone, to ensure a successful extravaganza.

Here are five bold predictions on possible big moments or matches that are likely to occur at MetLife Stadium on April 7th, 2019.

#5 Multi-man ladder match for a mid-card championship

The roster on both sides is extremely stacked.

WWE has been known to book a multi-man ladder match at almost every WrestleMania since the introduction of Money in the Bank. Aside from a few years, including this, we have been treated to a grand spot-fest at the Showcase of the Immortals. Most recently, the Raw Tag Team Championships were on the line in a multi-team ladder match, won by the returning Hardy Boyz.

Before that, the Intercontinental title was up for grabs in this match. At both 'Manias 31 and 32, even men opened the main card in dramatic fashion. Something similar could happen this year.

The mid-card on both Raw and Smackdown is filled with great talent and possible future stars. It will be difficult to leave out a bunch of them from the WrestleMania card, making a seven-man ladder match the perfect solution.

This is a perfect way to get guys like Finn Balor, Elias, Shinsuke Nakamura, Jeff Hardy or Andrade 'Cien' Almas on the main show. There is too much talent to dump them all in the pre-show Battle Royal. WWE could book the IC title or the United States Championship in this way. It will put a huge spotlight on the more talented wrestlers as they soar through the sky at the Grandest Stage Of Them All.

