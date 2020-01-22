5 bold predictions for WWE Royal Rumble 2020: New champions, unexpected superstar enters the Rumble

Royal Rumble is one of the best PPVs of the year!

We are less than a week away from the official start of the Road to WrestleMania as Royal Rumble 2020 is set to take place this Sunday on January 26, 2020, at the Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas. Royal Rumble is one of the most important PPVs in WWE's yearly calendar as this is where feuds start taking shape for WrestleMania.

As has been the trend with the last two years, we again have two different Royal Rumble matches this year as well - one for the men and the other for the women. The male roster has been quick to take most of the Rumble spots, with as many as 22 Superstars already announcing themselves for the match. On the other hand, the women's Royal Rumble spots are mostly empty with only four names announced so far.

Other than the two over-the-top-rope matches, the card for the show also has three championship matches, with the Universal, RAW Women's, and SmackDown Women's title set to be defended.

Without dragging the intro any further, let's get to the point and check my five bold predictions for the most unexpected show of the year. Be sure to comment below and let us know your list of bold predictions as well.

#5 Booker T enters the Royal Rumble match

One of the running stories on WWE Backstage this past month was WWE Hall of Famer Booker T giving an ultimatum to the company to contact him for an appearance at the PPV. All this started after The Revival had a confrontation with him and challenged Harlem Heat for a match at Royal Rumble. Unfortunately, the storyline wasn't furthered on the FOX Network show or SmackDown.

The Royal Rumble match is arguably the most anticipated match of the year with the WWE Universe waiting to see whose music will hit after the clock counts down to zero. Surprise entrants are one of the best parts of these matches, and as far as this year is concerned, my prediction for a surprise entrant is Booker T. He surely looks "Rumble Ready", doesn't he?

