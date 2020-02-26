5 bold predictions for WWE Super ShowDown 2020: New Champions, massive face-off

WWE Super ShowDown

We are a little over 24 hours away from another major PPV on the Road to WrestleMania as WWE Super ShowDown 2020 will come live to us from the Mohammed Abdu Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on 27th February.

WWE usually holds these Saudi Megaevents after the Show of Shows. but this time around it takes place at a very crucial time, with only a month left to go for WrestleMania 36 and hence the PPV will surely have an impact on the final card of it.

The match card for Super ShowDown 2020 consists of some very unique and first-time matches like Brock Lesnar vs Ricochet and The Fiend vs Goldberg for the two World Championships. A new champion at this point is sure to shake up the entire build to WrestleMania.

So without further delay, let's get straight to the point as I present to you my five Bold Predictions for the latest edition of WWE Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia. Be sure to let me know your predictions in the comments section below.

#5 The Miz and John Morrison become the new SmackDown Tag Team Champions

SmackDown's Tag Team division has suddenly got a huge boost with the addition of the team of The Miz and John Morrison to it. With the duo reforming, The New Day has a major task on their hands at Super ShowDown.

A win here for Miz and Morrison is sure to make the Tag Team scene on the blue brand very interesting. The New Day has recently teased another feud with the Usos and by the looks of it, we might be in for a multi-man (Ladder?) match for the SmackDown Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 36.

The Miz and Morrison as the Champs, defending their titles against New Day and The Usos in a three-way, is sure to be a memorable and thrilling match!

