RAW Underground is the talk of the WWE Universe after its debut. While some fans aren't into it, there is a large portion of the audience that wants to see what happens next. Many viewers are also interested in WWE's renewed attempt at creating an edgier product.

If nothing else, WWE has fans engaged with the product again, which is a huge step to keep them interested in what's going on. It might not happen immediately because segments like this will need time to grow organically, but it does have the potential to be great.

With that being said, here are five bold predictions for this new segment. As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments below, and be sure to tell us what predictions you have for the new segment.

#5. Women will start competing on RAW Underground

Who wants to see Dana Brooke over other female Superstars on RAW Underground?

Dana Brooke took to twitter after the debut of RAW Underground to tell Shane McMahon that she wanted to participate in the segments. This raises the question of whether women can compete. Interestingly enough, the answer seems to be a resounding yes.

Not only is that evident by the fact that the Women's Revolution is still going strong, but also by the fact that women MMA fighters exist. In fact, this might be yet another way to put the women on the same level as the men and start featuring women MMA style fights as well.

Maybe WWE could even go a step further and bring in UFC talent to take on the RAW roster and help elevate them to a higher level. In the end, it would be interesting to see how WWE would handle women's MMA fighting and would be yet another huge step in the Women's Evolution.