5 Bold Predictions for Royal Rumble 2021: Former champion returns, WWE Superstar disappears from the ring in the middle of the match

WWE Royal Rumble 2021 is less than 48 hours away from us and fans are hyped to witness which Superstars will win both the Royal Rumble matches respectively and earn themselves a world title shot at WrestleMania 37. There are no clear favorites for both the Royal Rumble matches this year, which makes it even more exciting for fans to find out who stands tall in the end.

Apart from the two over-the-top-rope matches, the pay-per-view this Sunday will also see WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg challenge Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship. On the other hand, Universal Champion Roman Reigns will defend his title in a Last Man Standing match against Kevin Owens.

In this article, let's take a look at five bold predictions for WWE Royal Rumble 2021. Be sure to comment down and let us know who you are rooting for to win the men's and women's match this year.

#5 Alexa Bliss enters the Royal Rumble match twice

One of the biggest favorites heading into the women's Royal Rumble this year is Alexa Bliss, who has been at her absolute best on Monday Night RAW. In the last few weeks, Bliss has faced RAW Women's Champion Asuka and in both the matches, she has shown two different sides of herself - first the smiling Firefly Fun House persona and the second a darker side that seems possessed by The Fiend.

An interesting idea at Royal Rumble this year would be if Alexa Bliss enters the match earlier as her Firefly Fun House persona and gets eliminated quickly, as she hasn't been portrayed very powerful in that persona. However, what would be interesting is if Alexa Bliss enters the Royal Rumble match once again as one of the final entrants in her darker and unstoppable persona.

Alexa bliss will win 2021 women’s royal rumble, that’s who my bet on. 😍😍😍 https://t.co/LGy9RWrDUV — 𝒰𝒩𝒯𝒪𝒰𝒞𝐻𝒜𝐵𝐿𝐸 CARMELLA (@carmellazmuny) January 26, 2021

We have previously seen WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley enter the Royal Rumble match in different personas, and Alexa Bliss could do the same. Moreover, she could go on to dominate the match in her darker persona and even go on to win it, setting up a WrestleMania match against Asuka.