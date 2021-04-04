5 Bold Predictions for WrestleMania 37: Two massive returns, Major twist in Alexa Bliss' character

The Grandest Stage of Them All, WrestleMania 37 is less than a week away. The two-night PPV is set to take place at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on April 10 and April 11, 2021.

WrestleMania 37 is set to witness the return of the live crowd to a WWE show after over a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This makes the PPV even more special than usual. Fans can expect WWE to go all out to deliver a memorable show of wrestling, emotion, drama, twists and entertainment.

Let's take a look at five bold predictions for WWE WrestleMania 37. Comment down below and let us know your thoughts, opinions and predictions for the PPV. How excited are you for the Show of Shows this year?

#5 The Undertaker and John Cena return at WrestleMania 37

For the last several years, WWE has been criticized for relying too much on legends and not giving the younger superstars a chance to shine. However, the WrestleMania 37 match card doesn't have the likes of Goldberg, Brock Lesnar, John Cena and The Undertaker.

While it is a great decision to give the young blood more opportunity, WrestleMania 37 without some of these big names would feel a little less exciting. Rather than having them wrestle and defeat someone, WWE could use them in special segments.

As mentioned earlier, WrestleMania 37 will see the return of the live crowd and it would be a great moment for them to witness some of the legends.

John Cena has been part of every #Wrestlemania since 2004



If he misses Wrestlemania 37, it will be the first one he missed in his entire WWE career pic.twitter.com/EaSlvm1I2W — WrestlingWorldCC (@WrestlingWCC) March 29, 2021

In our first bold prediction for WrestleMania 37, we believe that The Undertaker and John Cena will return at the PPV for a special segment.

WrestleMania without The Undertaker's iconic gong would feel incomplete. As for John Cena, who wouldn't love to see the Doctor of Thuganomics return once again?

