5 Bold predictions for WrestleMania Backlash: Top star returns, Massive heel turn, WWE Superstar debuts new gimmick

We are just a few days away from WWE's first post-WrestleMania 37 pay-per-view as WrestleMania Backlash is set to take place this Sunday on May 16, 2021. The company has done a decent job with the match card for WrestleMania Backlash and fans are eager to find out who comes out on top.

A total of six matches have been announced so far, with five championships on the line from RAW and SmackDown. There are high chances that the WWE Universe might see at least one title change hands at WrestleMania Backlash. WWE has been doing a pretty good job with all their pay-per-views recently and they would want to continue the same this Sunday. A number of twists and turns could be on the card.

Let's take a look at five bold predictions for WrestleMania Backlash. Be sure to comment down and let us know your predictions for the show.

#5 The Fiend attacks the WWE Champion at WrestleMania Backlash

Who is your pick to leave WrestleMania Backlash with the WWE Championship? pic.twitter.com/7bOJqjAbZZ — Fighter Fans (@fighterfansite) May 6, 2021

WrestleMania Backlash is set to feature WWE Champion Bobby Lashley defending his title against Drew McIntyre and Braun Strowman in a triple threat match. Fans are really looking forward to watching these three heavyweights tear it down in the ring and destroy each other to walk out as the WWE Champion.

None of them is a clear favorite heading into the match and it is possible that we might see a new WWE Champion get crowned at WrestleMania Backlash. However, if Lashley retains his title, there is a possibility of a massive post-match attack at the hands of "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt, who could reveal his intentions to come after the WWE Championship.

The Fiend suffered a massive loss at WrestleMania 37 when Alexa Bliss cost him his match against Randy Orton. Wyatt did appear on RAW after that but hasn't been on TV for the last few weeks. WrestleMania Backlash could see the return of The Fiend and the start of a major championship program for him.

