5 Bold Predictions for WWE TLC 2020: Massive debut, Shocking betrayal in championship match? 

We are less than 48 hours away from the final pay-per-view of the year as WWE TLC 2020 will take place on December 20, 2020, live from the ThunderDome at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. As the name suggests, WWE TLC 2020 will see Superstars make use of tables, ladders, and chairs to inflict pain upon their opponents and win their matches.

As of the writing of this article, a total of six matches have been announced for WWE TLC 2020 with five of them being championship matches. With the recent decline in ratings and the rumors of WWE planning to bounce back, fans can expect some unexpected booking decisions to take place this Sunday.

Let's take a look at five bold predictions for WWE TLC 2020. Be sure to comment down and let us know your thoughts and opinions on the same.

#5 Jimmy Uso returns at WWE TLC 2020 and joins hands with Roman Reigns

The Universal Champion Roman Reigns will be putting his title on the line this Sunday in a TLC match against Kevin Owens. The build-up to this match on Friday Night SmackDown has been exciting, and the WWE Universe is intrigued to find out to what limits will The Tribal Chief go to retain his title.

WWE TLC 2020 could see Jey Uso get involved in the mix, but Kevin Owens will likely come prepared to deal with him. However, will Roman Reigns have another trick up his sleeve to outsmart KO? It has been speculated that WWE might fully reform The Bloodline, this time as proper heels and that could start this Sunday with the return of Jimmy Uso.

The BloodLine

Roman Reigns

Jimmy Uso

Jey Usos

Believe In The BloodLine pic.twitter.com/IjnqHCxRK0 — Tre😀😃😀 (@TreSportsMaster) November 5, 2020

Jimmy Uso has been out of action due to injury but was seen on WWE TV recently at WWE Hell in a Cell 2020 when he came out to save Jey Uso from the wrath of The Tribal Chief. At WWE TLC 2020, we might see a scenario where Kevin Owens is ganged up by Reigns and Jey Uso, only for Jimmy Uso to return. While it would appear that Jimmy Uso is out to help KO, he would go on to attack him and join hands with Roman Reigns.

After a valiant effort, Kevin Owens losing due to a three-on-one numbers advantage won't hurt his momentum. At the same time, a reformed heel Bloodline faction would be a force to deal with on SmackDown.