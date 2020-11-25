5 bold directions for The Fiend and Randy Orton's WWE feud 

On the recent edition of WWE RAW, Randy Orton faced AJ Styles in the main event. Unfortunately for The Viper, "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt had different plans in mind for the 14-time world champion.

Towards the end of the match, The Fiend spooked Randy Orton on two different occasions. The second distraction was enough for Styles to capitalize on the opportunity and deliver a Phenomenal Forearm to Orton for the victory.

Although Bray Wyatt had been teasing a new program with Orton for several weeks, the latest episode of WWE RAW confirmed that their feud will now be a recurring part of the Red brand from this point onwards.

This brings up a few interesting possibilities for their upcoming feud, and this particular feature will be taking a look at a few unusual ways through which WWE can tackle their long-running rivalry.

Here are 5 bold things WWE could do for The Fiend and Randy Orton's feud.

#5: Randy Orton targets and controls Funhouse Bray Wyatt to change The Fiend's narrative in WWE

When Bray Wyatt and Randy Orton feuded in WWE several years ago, The Viper targeted figures that Wyatt depended upon the most.

Advertisement

It's been established that Bray Wyatt always needs other people and entities to lean on in order to survive in WWE. The Fiend and Funhouse Bray Wyatt have an inexplicable connection. Perhaps Orton could target the relatively weaker personality - Funhouse Wyatt - in order to prevent the stronger one - The Fiend - from surfacing out in front of him.

Randy Orton is one of those WWE Superstars who knows how to control the narrative in any storyline, and it's clear that Funhouse Wyatt has traumatic flashbacks to Orton burning his compound whenever The Viper's name is brought up.

Randy Orton may capitalize on Funhouse Wyatt's pain and fear to dictate the narrative. On the other hand, The Fiend is determined to scare the living daylights out of The Viper, judging by their encounters in the past few weeks. This is why Randy Orton may have no other choice but to target Funhouse Bray Wyatt to gain some control over this situation.