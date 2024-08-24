5 Bray Wyatt moments in WWE we will never forget

Bray Wyatt sadly passed away one year ago on this date, i.e. August 24, 2023. Wyatt was universally beloved and revered as one of the most loving, creative, and innovative stars to compete in the business.

Despite many ups and downs, including an unexpected release in 2021, Wyatt had a successful career. He was a multi-time World Champion, former Tag Team Champion, an established leader, and owned wins over prolific names including John Cena, Daniel Bryan, and Randy Orton.

Although Wyatt's career was tragically cut short, his legacy lives on through Uncle Howdy and Wyatt Sicks faction, a stable created in his honor and memory.

In this listicle, we take an emotional trip down memory lane and recall five unforgettable moments from Bray Wyatt's WWE career.

Disclaimer: This listicle is far from exhaustive, and represents the author's views alone.

#5. The Fiend makes his in-ring debut at SummerSlam 2019

Coming off a mildly successful run as "The Eater of Worlds" and "The New Face of Fear," Bray Wyatt debuted a new persona in 2019 - a split personality with an alter-ego known as The Fiend.

The Fiend's first target was Finn Balor, an old rival of Wyatt's previous character. The two rivals collided at SummerSlam 2019, where the late superstar's sadistic alter-ego made his in-ring debut.

From the moment he made his entrance to the time he disappeared, Toronto was in complete awe. The Fiend's entry was captivating, reminiscent of The Undertaker's walk down the ramp as The Phenom.

Finn Balor brought the fight to Wyatt, but The Fiend was booked as a monster. The former Universal Champion nearly snapped his opponent's neck in half, and Balor's offense did him no harm.

The short match ended with Wyatt countering the Coup de Grance into a Mandible Claw, clawing and pinning his opponent for the three count in an appalling display of power and dominance.

#4. The Fiend obliterates John Cena inside The FireFly Fun House (WrestleMania 36)

The COVID-19 pandemic forced WrestleMania indoors, putting the wrestling industry in a predicament. Fortunately, WWE made the best out of a terrible situation by booking cinematic match-ups at The Show of Shows.

One of the top matches scheduled for the premium live event was a rematch from WrestleMania 30: Bray Wyatt was set to right the wrongs from the past as he battled John Cena again at sports entertainment's greatest spectacle. To Wyatt's benefit, WWE struck gold by booking the battle as a FireFly Fun House match.

As the match finished, the WWE Universe was awestruck at home. There was limited physical interaction as The Fiend psychologically tormented Cena and took the 16-time World Champion on an uncomfortable journey down memory lane.

The flashbacks blurred the lines between fiction and reality as Cena struggled to keep track of his opponent's antics. Eventually, The Fiend locked in the Mandible Claw, struck Sister Abigail and put the legend out of his misery.

The match was universally hailed, but it's a disappointment that there wasn't a live crowd to witness this creative masterpiece which gave Bray Wyatt his closure.

#3. Bray Wyatt wins his first WWE Championship (Elimination Chamber 2017)

SmackDown in 2016-17 was a wonderful time for hardcore fans as WWE gave sizeable pushes to under-utilized and underrated superstars that had been previously ignored.

Bray Wyatt reached the pinnacle of his young career, at the time, when he won the WWE Championship at Elimination Chamber 2017 in the six-man titular bout. It was a heartwarming moment for pro wrestling fans.

When Wyatt countered The Phenomenal Forearm into Sister Abigail and pinned AJ Styles, the crowd erupted in applause for one of WWE's most creative stars had finally realized his true potential.

The fact that WWE had chosen Wyatt to carry the most prestigious prize in sports entertainment to WrestleMania was a testament to the faith shown in him. Unfortunately, it was a transitional reign as The Eater of Worlds lost the title to Randy Orton at The Show of Shows.

In hindsight, Bray Wyatt deserved a longer World Championship reign, and the short run took much away from his aura. However, his coronation was a special moment that fans have not forgotten.

#2. Bray Wyatt makes an earth-shattering return to WWE (Extreme Rules 2022)

The wrestling world was appalled by WWE's decision to unceremoniously release Bray Wyatt in July 2021. Fans on social media demanded the company to re-sign Wyatt, and their hopes increased when Triple H assumed creative control in the summer of 2022.

After weeks of QR codes, the former Universal Champion made an earth-shattering comeback to WWE. The crowd erupted with joy as Wyatt returned amid a wonderful theatrical display.

Smoke filled the arena, The FireFly Fun House puppets appeared amid the crowd, and a masked figure entered the stage through a portal. He took off his mask, and the WWE Universe exploded with excitement as Bray Wyatt screamed, "I'm here."

Triple H had given the fans what they wanted. The wrestling world wanted Wyatt back home, and when he finally returned, they couldn't be any happier.

#1. The Undertaker passes the torch to Bray Wyatt at RAW 30

RAW 30 was a special occasion as WWE celebrated the thirtieth anniversary of its flagship show. Therefore, many legends were in the house, including Hulk Hogan, Kurt Angle, D-Generation X, and The Undertaker among others.

Bray Wyatt was in the middle of a feud with LA Knight at the time, who thought RAW 30 was a fine occasion to run his mouth against the legends of the past. The Undertaker emerged as The American Badass, sending Knight into retreat.

As Knight headed backstage, Wyatt made his ominous entrance, forcing The Megastar to head into the ring into the clutches of Taker's hands. The Phenom set up the Chokeslam, before passing it to the former Universal Champion, who laid out his rival with Sister Abigail.

The Deadman whispered into Wyatt's ear as he exited the ring, a clear sign that he had passed the torch to his WrestleMania 31 opponent. The late Wyatt acknowledged the moment on Twitter.

Many fans had likened Wyatt to Taker, and to see the latter pass on the torch was a definitive indication of his ascension as The New Face of Fear.

