5 Bret Hart dream matches from other eras

From his debut in 1976 as a referee all the way to his in-ring debut in 1978, Stu Hart's most revered son, Bret Hart, exhibited many special intangibles. In Stampede Wrestling, Hart was the standout compared to many other stars in the Canadian-based promotion. As a result of his meteoric rise, the young rookie caught the eye of WWE Chairman Vince McMahon in the early 1980's.

The early 1980's was aroung the time that WWE's Chairman was acquiring many territorial promotions in an attempt to take over the professional wrestling landscape, along with trying to obtain younger talents to make main event stars.

In 1984, McMahon successfully purchased Stu Hart's Stampede Wrestling along with Stu's main Superstar, Bret Hart. He debuted in WWE during the same year and teamed with the charismatic Jim Neidhart. The flamboyant duo would capture tag team gold twice before going their separate ways in 1991 after WrestleMania VIII.

Following the split from his brother-in-law, Jim, the technical Superstar would win the Intercontinental Championship along with 1991 King of the Ring tournament within two weeks. From there, Bret Hart went from being a young rookie to The Hitman within a short period of time as he won the WWE Championship from Ric Flair in October of 1992.

Moreover, the Canadian hero had accomplished a lot within a short period of time, and was groomed to be the next top star for Vince McMahon's global promotion. Year after year, the Excellence of Execution became more popular with fans and management, thus becoming a star many performers wanted to be in the ring with due to his work ethic, plus his techical prowess inside the squared circle.

Let's take a look at five WWE Superstars we wish we could have seen Bret Hart face if he was placed in any era during his prime.

#5 Bret Hart vs John Cena

John Cena

Many members of the WWE Universe tend to forget how fantastic an in-ring performer John Cena is, even though they have chanted "You can't wrestle" during several of his matches in the past. However, there are some professional wrestling fans who apppreciate the work the 16-time World Champion has put into getting better in the ring.

In addition, it seemed that Cena got better with each passing year. For instance, if you compare the John Cena from 2008 to the John Cena of 2015, there's a massive difference is his movements, psychology, and storytelling.

With the Leader of the Cenation's improved storytelling ability, a clash with The Hitman would have been a match made in heaven, and the promos leading up to the match would have delivered all of the hype necessary.

As for the match quality, their ability to adapt to other styles would have made it an interesting match, as John Cena is more of a striker, while Bret Hart is ground- and submission-based. Either way, this could have been a WrestleMania main event if the stars had alligned within eras.