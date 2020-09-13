5 Brock Lesnar ideas that WWE used

While some WWE Superstars turn up to work and simply do as they are told, Brock Lesnar has been known to pitch his own ideas to Vince McMahon and the rest of WWE’s higher-ups.

The former UFC fighter is a very private person who hardly ever participates in media interviews, so the man himself rarely gives WWE fans any kind of insight into what his WWE dealings have been like over the years.

In 2014, for example, Brock Lesnar defeated The Undertaker at WrestleMania XXX in one of the most memorable WWE matches of all time, but WWE fans did not hear his out-of-character thoughts about the match until he appeared on The Stone Cold Podcast 18 months later on the WWE Network.

Although Brock Lesnar chooses not to disclose information about his backstage power in WWE, various stories have emerged about him requesting certain opponents and pitching his own match finishes.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at five times that WWE’s decision-makers agreed to use an idea that Brock Lesnar came up with.

#5 The SummerSlam 2018 finish was Brock Lesnar’s idea

Roman Reigns stood tall at the end of SummerSlam

Dean Ambrose, Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins reunited on the post-SummerSlam 2018 episode of WWE RAW, but did you know that The Shield’s reunion was originally due to happen at the end of the pay-per-view?

Speaking to PW Torch’s Wade Keller in June 2019, Jon Moxley (fka Dean Ambrose in WWE) revealed that WWE’s creative team had worked tirelessly on a main-event moment that would have seen Reigns win the Universal Championship from Brock Lesnar, with The Shield reuniting in the process.

However, Brock Lesnar showed up shortly before SummerSlam and suggested a different idea, which Vince McMahon ultimately agreed with.

“Brock comes in at 6pm and changes everything. And Vince is like, ‘Okay, we’re gonna go with Brock’s idea,’ and it made everybody else look stupid except Brock, and the writers are just sitting there watching it in a room and they’re just like, ‘Come on, we had this great ending to the show...’”

SummerSlam ended with Brock Lesnar throwing Braun Strowman’s Money in the Bank briefcase up the ramp. The Beast then re-entered the ring and walked straight into a spear from Reigns, who finally defeated his long-term rival in a one-on-one match to win the Universal Championship.