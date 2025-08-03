5 Burning questions that need to be answered after WWE SummerSlam Night 1

Night One of SummerSlam 2025 started and ended with Seth Rollins' faction. Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed predictably lost to Roman Reigns and Jey Uso in the opening match of the PLE.Although CM Punk defeated Gunther for the World Heavyweight Title in the main event, Seth Rollins made a surprise return to cash in Money in the Bank, proving his injury was just a ruse.Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair won the WWE Women's Tag Titles from Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez. Tiffany Stratton successfully defended the WWE Women's Championship against Jade Cargill.Sami Zayn bested Karrion Kross, while Logan Paul pinned Jelly Roll. WWE needs to answer the next five burning questions after Night One of SummerSlam 2025.#5. Was that Karrion Kross' final match in WWE? View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWhile he has risen in popularity throughout 2025, Karrion Kross' contract situation has also accompanied his rise. His current deal is set to expire sometime in August, and his loss to Sami Zayn could be a way to write him and Scarlett off TV.Neither Kross nor WWE has confirmed whether a new agreement has been reached, so anything remains possible. They could still be negotiating, have quietly agreed to a new deal, or have decided to part ways.Had he defeated Zayn, it would seem like he's sticking around. Things will become clearer on RAW, but it won't make sense if Triple H brings R-Truth back after crowd support but doesn't agree to terms with Kross.#4. How will The Judgment Day react to Roxanne Perez losing?Roxanne Perez filled in for Liv Morgan after she injured her shoulder while holding the WWE Women's Tag Titles. Along with Raquel Rodriguez, the two successfully defended the titles twice before losing to Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair.Rodriguez and Dominik Mysterio were hesitant to accept The Prodigy in The Judgment Day, but she proved her worth by helping various group members win matches and keep titles.Since she was the one Bliss pinned, how will Rodriguez and Dirty Dom handle the situation? If Dom loses his title to AJ Styles, he'll have less reason to be mad. Finn Balor is less likely to be angry since he's stirring things up.#3. Is Roman Reigns going to stick around after SummerSlam?Roman Reigns returned to WWE on RAW after Saturday Night's Main Event to set up his tag team match against Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed.With a victory in their pockets, what's next for Jey and The Tribal Chief? Is Roman sticking around or taking off again like he usually does after big PLEs?He won at SummerSlam, so there's a stronger chance of him staying on TV for the next few months. If not, he'll probably be written off on RAW with another attack, only to come back for the WarGames buildup.#2. Will Jade Cargill accept that she lost? View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJade Cargill has always been extremely confident because of her physical skills and size. She's been protected in WWE, suffering minimal pins in her two years with the company.Losing to Tiffany Stratton at SummerSlam will sting The Storm, but how will she react to losing such an important match?Will she realize she hit her finisher too close to the ropes and made a huge mistake? Or will she claim she had the champ defeated to just get another title shot?Cargill blamed the referee for not counting the pin, but she pulled Stratton into the ropes. The Storm should go to the back of the line, but may pull a Nia Jax and keep gunning for the title even after losing.#1. Who was involved in Seth Rollins' master plan?Who knew about Seth Rollins' plan to cash in at SummerSlam? (Image Credit: WWE on X)It's clear that Rollins and Paul Heyman knew that The Visionary wasn't really injured. Heyman claimed his leader had until next June to cash in. He also repeatedly mentioned having a &quot;Plan B&quot; for SummerSlam.With limited information about the true nature of his injury, some of it seemed like work. Breakker and Reed kept battling Zayn, Jey, and Reigns while Rollins was off RAW.After the successful cash-in to close out Night One, everyone seemed happy except for Bron Breakker. Was he in on the plan, or was he in pain from a potential injury? He was limping around after the show. Did Bronson Reed know?Was this a calculated move to eventually lead to a face turn for Bron? Reed was smiling as SummerSlam went off the air, and when the group showed up during the post-show interviews. RAW will be a must-watch to answer all of these questions.