5 challengers for WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins after Brock Lesnar

Thomas Lowson FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.47K // 04 Jun 2019, 17:08 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The Architect could see himself against the Monster Among Men very soon.

In case you missed this week's RAW, Brock Lesnar did not make good on his promise to cash-in his Money in the Bank contract on Universal Champion Seth Rollins, instead punishing the Architect with a steel chair.

With the MITB contract still un-cashed, Rollins will presumably have to face the Beast at some point, unless Lesnar instead targets WWE Champion Kofi Kingston.

But if Rollins survives Lesnar, then it may be months before the WWE Universe see the Brock Party host, and will leave the Beastslayer without a challenger. On Monday Night RAW, there's no shortage of Superstars who want to take the red brand's top prize from Seth, but there are some that stand out.

Here are five challengers for WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins after Brock Lesnar

#5: Cesaro

The WWE Universe has been hoping for a Cesaro main event push for years.

The Swiss Superman has always been impressive since his 2012 WWE debut, but for the past few years has been a staple of the tag-team division with Sheamus as The Bar.

Now a singles star again, Cesaro has been a tour-de-force as a member of the RAW roster, trading victories with the always-impressive Ricochet. After Lesnar, a Rollins-Cesaro feud is nothing short of a dream match, as both men have proven themselves to be two of the most athletically gifted men in WWE today.

For years, many members in the WWE Universe have clamoured for a potential World title push for Cesaro, despite Vince McMahon's claims that the Swiss Cyborg doesn't have a certain X-factor to be a top star.

Could 2019 finally be the year of Cesaro, who for his entire run in WWE, has been a fixture of the mid-card and tag team scene? Only time will tell.

1 / 5 NEXT