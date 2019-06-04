×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

5 challengers for WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins after Brock Lesnar

Thomas Lowson
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.47K   //    04 Jun 2019, 17:08 IST

The Architect could see himself against the Monster Among Men very soon.
The Architect could see himself against the Monster Among Men very soon.

In case you missed this week's RAW, Brock Lesnar did not make good on his promise to cash-in his Money in the Bank contract on Universal Champion Seth Rollins, instead punishing the Architect with a steel chair.

With the MITB contract still un-cashed, Rollins will presumably have to face the Beast at some point, unless Lesnar instead targets WWE Champion Kofi Kingston.

But if Rollins survives Lesnar, then it may be months before the WWE Universe see the Brock Party host, and will leave the Beastslayer without a challenger. On Monday Night RAW, there's no shortage of Superstars who want to take the red brand's top prize from Seth, but there are some that stand out.

Here are five challengers for WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins after Brock Lesnar

#5: Cesaro

The WWE Universe has been hoping for a Cesaro main event push for years.
The WWE Universe has been hoping for a Cesaro main event push for years.

The Swiss Superman has always been impressive since his 2012 WWE debut, but for the past few years has been a staple of the tag-team division with Sheamus as The Bar.

Now a singles star again, Cesaro has been a tour-de-force as a member of the RAW roster, trading victories with the always-impressive Ricochet. After Lesnar, a Rollins-Cesaro feud is nothing short of a dream match, as both men have proven themselves to be two of the most athletically gifted men in WWE today.

For years, many members in the WWE Universe have clamoured for a potential World title push for Cesaro, despite Vince McMahon's claims that the Swiss Cyborg doesn't have a certain X-factor to be a top star.

Could 2019 finally be the year of Cesaro, who for his entire run in WWE, has been a fixture of the mid-card and tag team scene? Only time will tell.

1 / 5 NEXT
Tags:
WWE Raw Brock Lesnar Seth Rollins
Advertisement
WWE RAW: 5 Likeliest contenders to defeat Seth Rollins & become the next Universal Champion
RELATED STORY
WWE RAW: 5 Reasons why Brock Lesnar didn't cash in even though Seth Rollins was knocked down
RELATED STORY
5 Reasons why Seth Rollins used the low blows on Brock Lesnar
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Universal Champion Seth Rollins reveals how his reign will differ from Lesnar's
RELATED STORY
Hot Take: 5 Reasons Why Seth Rollins Is A Bad Universal Champion 
RELATED STORY
3 potential challengers for Seth Rollins' WWE Universal Championship
RELATED STORY
3 feuds Seth Rollins could have for the WWE Universal Title after Superstar Shakeup
RELATED STORY
3 Theories why Brock Lesnar refused to cash in the Money in the Bank contract on Seth Rollins on RAW
RELATED STORY
5 Possible challengers for Seth Rollins' Universal Championship
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons why Brock Lesnar ran away from Seth Rollins on WWE RAW
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us