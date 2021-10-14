5 Challengers for new NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes

Carmelo Hayes has made an immediate impact in WWE since his NXT debut. On this week's episode of NXT 2.0, Hayes defeated Isaiah 'Swerve' Scott to win the NXT North American Championship following Swerve's hard-fought victory over Santos Escobar in the main event. Carmelo cashed in his contract for a title match of his choosing that he won in this year's NXT Breakout Tournament.

Carmelo Hayes has been on a roll since the very beginning on NXT. He faced KUSHIDA in a very good contest for the Cruiserweight Championship on his debut and then took Adam Cole to the limit in a fun opener a few weeks later. Following those losses, Hayes defeated Josh Briggs, Duke Hudson and Odyssey Jones to win the Breakout Tournament and earn a championship opportunity.

With Carmelo now the new NXT North American Champion, there will be new challengers who arise and want a shot at the breakout star. He will of course have Trick Williams in his corner, but the opponents will be coming from all ends. In this article, let's take a look at the 5 challengers for the new NXT North American Champion.

5) NXT's Von Wagner

Von Wagner is about the new NXT 2.0 movement and seems to have the management behind him. He has been closely aligned with Kyle O'Reilly since coming to his aide following an attack from Pete Dunne and Ridge Holland. On his first night on the brand, he was inserted into a Fatal Four Way Match for the NXT Championship, which brought a lot of eyes on the young star.

Von Wagner is a work in progress and will need big opportunities to keep improving. Being in the ring with superstars like O'Reilly and Dunne helps him look better than he may be in the infancy of his career. Despite the youth movement going on in NXT 2.0, there are quite a few performers that have experience and can help other younger talents.

At just 27 years old, Carmelo Hayes has so much experience with his in-ring career starting in 2008. He has been up and down the independent wrestling circuit and can elevate those around him. NXT obviously sees his potential and has given him time to shine. Now as North American Champion, he can help with the progression of a talent like Von Wagner.

