5 forgettable championship reigns in WWE

Nicholas relinquished his championship without ever defending it
Raktim Nandi
ANALYST
Modified Nov 19, 2021 08:04 PM IST
Listicle

In WWE, winning a championship denotes the high trust placed in a superstar. While world champions are the most prestigious in WWE, the United States and Intercontinental Champions have also seen their share of exciting reigns.

Some championship reigns are truly memorable. John Cena raised the prestige of the United States Championship during a brilliant late-career reign. Bayley and Asuka's NXT Women's Championship and Walter's NXT UK Championship saw multiple memorable matches.

The dangerous #NXTUK Champion @WalterAUT is ready to show @NXTCiampa the hard-hitting style and destruction that has been the key to victory and domination on @NXTUK!WALTER 🇦🇹CIAMPA 🖤NXT UK CHAMPIONSHIPAPRIL 7#NXTTAKEOVER STAND & DELIVER NIGHT 1️⃣ https://t.co/LXznN3fu4i

Championships are regularly defended in WWE, and the company has seen numerous unremarkable reigns. Such reigns have been forgotten by fans and exist solely to enrich record books.

Here's a list of five forgettable title reigns in WWE.

#5. WWE SmackDown star Sheamus' third reign with the WWE Championship

Sheamus is still your WWE CHAMPION!! #WWETLC https://t.co/SEmPUpPZH0

Throughout the pandemic era and since WWE's return to the road, Sheamus has delivered high-octane, physical battles. His matches against Drew McIntyre and Damian Priest have been rare delights on RAW.

Although The Celtic Warrior has had championship glory, none of his reigns are truly memorable. His WWE title victory in 2015 deserves a mention because of its pointlessness.

As a heel champion battling company poster boy Roman Reigns, Sheamus was never presented as dominant, and his title reign didn't even last a month. Roman went on to win the championship, and Sheamus found success as part of The Bar.

