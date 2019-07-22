5 changes that could be coming to WWE

Joseph Peischl FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 801 // 22 Jul 2019, 14:52 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Change is coming

In recent weeks, WWE has undergone changes to both its two television shows. Some of them are for the better while the others have not brought about the desired outcome. The company has been forced to pivot its direction due to several outsides and inside influences.

The major changes from within have come in part due to two moves within the company - the additions Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff. Heyman and Bischoff were competitors in the attitude era and have worked within the company during the ruthless aggression era. Now, these two veterans hope to usher in a new era. This move was seen to be a forced decision to prevent them from pursuing outside adventures or jumping ship to another upstart company. As things stand, Heyman and Bischoff have powers that are unheard of within WWE.

The next big influencer is the move to Fox for Smackdown Live. Fox took the decision to get into the sports entertainment/wrestling, hoping to make the WWE into a major part of their weekly sports presentation. With the move to Fox, WWE is hoping to reach an even larger audience that they weren't getting on the USA network. Now that there will be more eyes on the product than ever, WWE is bound to take it to a different level.

With these changes coming, it's also WWE's job to do things to make sure they continue to better their product for the people that are both investing and watching. For the investing companies, they are wishing that the ratings - which have been sagging to new lows - rise to levels just like in the Attitude Era.

Wrestling fans hope to see continuity, talented wrestlers being given the opportunity to shine and a complete overhaul of an outdated systematic show for a new edgier presentation.

So what does the WWE have in store for us all? Here are the five changes that can be expected:

#1. A sports presentation

Fox.

The major move to Fox is going to have the biggest influence on the product. According to numerous reports, Fox is hoping that Smackdown has a sports-oriented presentation of the product. What could that mean? Wins and losses are going to matter.

This move alone can grow and focus on the booking which would make logical sense compared to what has been going on. The trend where a wrestler has a dominant victory in one week to lose a match in the next week will need to be done away with entirely. This will improve WWE's week to week developments in various storylines.

Advertisement

The presentation will also change factors such as interviews going forward. Long gone are the awkward transitions from announcer to backstage interviewer. Authenticity is going to be more important. WWE can incorporate a style that New Japan uses where after the match, the wrestler who won and lost can share their views, which furthers an angle.

The goal of bringing this type of presentation for Fox is that it will make the sports weekend feel complete. They want a seamless package from Wrestling to college football to pro football, which would enable both the average and die-hard sports fan have a fulfilling experience.

1 / 5 NEXT