5 children of former WCW stars who became WWE Superstars

Back in the 80s and 90s, WCW was doing incredibly well as one of the biggest promotions in the USA. By the time Eric Bischoff took over, things only improved and the arrival of Nitro eventually led to WCW defeating WWE in the weekly rating war for more than 80 weeks straight.

WWE's storied history has seen a string of in-ring legends step into the ring and wow the fans with their mic-work and wrestling skills for years on end. Many of these legends were former WWE Superstars who had jumped ship in an attempt to revitalize their careers, while a few others had come back to the company for another stint.

Many of these Superstars had kids who vowed to follow in the fathers' footsteps and make a name for themselves in professional wrestling, with a select few landing gigs in WWE.

In this slideshow, let's take a look at 5 WWE Superstars whose fathers once worked for WCW.

#5 Richie Steamboat, son of Ricky Steamboat

Ricky Steamboat with Richie (Image courtesy: Pinterest)

Back in the late 80s, Ricky Steamboat rose to fame in WWE and garnered worldwide recognition during his stint with the company. The highlight of his three-year run with WWE was his Intercontinental title match against Randy Savage at WrestleMania 3, which is widely regarded by critics and fans as one of the greatest wrestling matches in history.

Steamboat then had a short run in WCW, came back to WWE later, and landed in WCW again in 1991. His trilogy against Ric Flair in WCW has gained iconic status among the fans.

Steamboat's son Richie appeared alongside him as a kid during the legend's WWE and WCW appearances. He bagged an opportunity with WWE in the late 2000s and was a mainstay in Florida Championship Wrestling and NXT for the next three years or so.

He suffered an injury during his match with Kassius Ohno in November 2012, which later resulted in his career coming to an end. Richie didn't succeed in garnering the kind of fame that his father enjoyed back in the day, courtesy his unfortunate injury.