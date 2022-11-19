WWE NXT is a program dedicated to innovation and building the superstars of tomorrow. While the developmental brand absolutely features some incredible professional wrestlers, the show also aims to build new stars who can become household names on RAW and SmackDown in the future.

NXT stars come from a plethora of backgrounds; some from legitimate fighting, some from independent circuit, some from various other sports, and many come from bodybuilding and general fitness.

However, a select number of NXT and WWE Performance Center wrestlers come onto the company's radar through a different means: their families. A handful of stars who hope to one-day headline WrestleMania are the children of WWE superstars. They are second, third, or even fourth-generation wrestlers.

Below are 5 children of WWE Superstars currently working in developmental.

#5. Brooks Jensen is the son of an Attitude Era wrestler

Brooks Jensen is one-half of one of the top tag teams on NXT. He, alongside Josh Briggs, are recognized as the final NXT UK Tag Team Champions, and the pair have been top contenders for the NXT Tag Team Titles in the past.

The young star is the son of the Attitude Era and New Generation star, Bull Buchanan. Bull held the WWE Tag Team Titles while in the company alongside The Goodfather. He also had notable runs teaming up with The Big Boss Man and John Cena.

Jensen is a blue chipper. At only twenty-one years old, the 6 foot 5-inch tall superstar still has a lot of time to grow and evolve. While his character is primarily used for comedic purposes during segments and promos, his size alone could lead to him becoming a serious athlete in the future.

#4. Von Wagner is the son of an early New Generation star

Von Wagner is one of the most intriguing prospects from NXT 2.0 and the-now rebranded NXT era of development. He debuted just over a year ago when he attempted to win the NXT Championship. He recently attempted to win the title again. Unfortunately, Von failed both times to capture the gold.

Wagner is the son of former WWE, WCW, and AWA star Wayne Bloom, perhaps best known as Beau Beverly. He never held any titles in WWE as a member of The Beverly Brothers, but he did win the AWA Tag Team Titles alongside Mike Enos.

While Von Wagner hasn't been successful in his championship pursuits, he has improved significantly in the ring over the past year. With Robert Stone by his side, a championship reign of some kind isn't out of the question in the future. He could also potentially benefit from a stay in NXT Europe or another NXT brand launched in the future.

#3. Charlie Dempsey is the son of AEW's William Regal

Charlie Dempsey with Bodhi Hayward

Charlie Dempsey was one of the brightest prospects on NXT UK prior to the brand shutting down earlier this year. While still new to the industry, his hard-hitting and submission-based style stood out even on the British brand, where many of the stars adopted a similar offensive styling.

His father is the legendary William Regal. While the Blackpool native is currently working for All Elite Wrestling, he held fifteen titles while in WWE. Regal served as the NXT General Manager for years and also helped Triple H behind the scenes with recruitment and at the Performance Center.

Dempsey is seemingly a full-time member of the NXT brand now, although he could potentially return to the United Kingdom for NXT Europe. Regardless, his future looks extremely bright. Charlie's style makes for a nice contrast to almost everybody else in the company.

#2. Ava Raine is the daughter of The Rock

Ava Raine and The Schism

Ava Raine is a member of The Schism. She debuted on NXT under a mask, wanting to gain Gacy's acceptance. Once she was officially accepted into the faction, Raine revealed her true self to the audience.

For fans who are unaware, Ava is the daughter of The Rock. The Rock is one of the most successful WWE superstars and has captured ten world titles in his career. He's now arguably the biggest star in Hollywood. The former WWE Champion is also rumored to be making a return to the company, which could make for intriguing television.

Raine hasn't had much in the way of physicality on WWE programming as of yet, so it's difficult to gauge what kind of future she may have. Still, given the multiple generations of stars her family tree has produced, there's a high likelihood of success.

#1. Bron Breakker is WWE Hall of Famer Rick Steiner's son

Bron Breakker

Bron Breakker is the current NXT Champion. He first won the title almost a year ago but lost it for a brief amount of time to Dolph Ziggler before winning the belt back on the RAW after WrestleMania. He's currently in his second reign as champion.

The Big Bad Booty Nephew is the son of Hall of Famer Rick Steiner. Rick, alongside Scott Steiner, won tag team gold all over, including in WCW, Japan, and WWE. Rick also had success as a singles star, even capturing the WCW United States Championship at one time.

Breakker is already a two-time NXT Champion and will likely continue to dominate the brand until WWE calls him up to the main roster. Most believe he'll be carrying the company for years to come.

