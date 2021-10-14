5 children of WWE Superstars who could sign with the company next

WWE is always looking to sign the best wrestlers in the industry. Over the past several decades, the company has also looked to sign second and third-generation wrestlers.

Randy Orton and Charlotte Flair are two of the most successful generational wrestlers in the industry today. Cody Rhodes and Ted DiBiase Jr. also found some success in the company.

Meanwhile, Dominik Mysterio, Charlie Dempsey (William Regal’s son), and Simone (The Rock’s daughter) have also recently joined WWE. Their parents’ success in the ring could help them reach new heights in the company.

WWE could look to sign come more children of former superstars who made it big for the company during their years. Take a look at the five children of WWE Superstars who could sign with the company in the coming years:

#5. WWE Hall of Famer "Rowdy" Roddy Piper’s daughter Teal Piper could join the company

WWE Hall of Famer "Rowdy" Roddy Piper will forever be remembered as one of the biggest wrestlers who never won a world championship for the company. Not only did Piper prove himself to be a great sports entertainer, but he also trained several big names competing today.

Roddy’s daughter Teal Piper has started working as a wrestler and is looking to replicate her father’s success. She made her professional wrestling debut for All Elite Wrestling (AEW) in August 2019 at the All Out pay-per-view.

Soon after, it was revealed that she had signed a contract with Women of Wrestling (WOW). Piper also recently got engaged to professional wrestler Michael Deimos. In an interview with The Wrestling Inc. Daily, Teal revealed that she is looking to make it big with Michael by her side:

“I’m working every day to hone my wrestling skills and just become the best talent that I’m capable of being, and I’m very supportive,” Piper added. “It’s fun because we, like I said, do everything together. We train together. We gym together. We’re looking to do more of that and just get out there, do some indies and wrestle.”

Teal could prove to be as talented in the ring as her father. WWE could look to sign her and Michael to NXT 2.0, and they could work together just like Karrion Kross and Scarlett.

“I mean our goal is to tackle the industry as team together and pursue this dream and passion we have together,” Deimos stated.

Teal’s family name could help her get over in WWE. She could end up working alongside Ronda Rousey if she makes her return to the ring. Michael and Teal could prove to be a handy duo for the company.

