5 Clear signs that Brock Lesnar is coming back to WWE at SummerSlam

Brock Lesnar hasn't wrestled for WWE since SummerSlam 2023, losing to Cody Rhodes. He endorsed The American Nightmare after the loss and went on a hiatus. But could he be ready to make a shocking return at The Biggest Party of the Summer?SummerSlam will be held across two nights this year, and Triple H will be looking to book some huge angles for the show. Hence, a Lesnar return may be in the plans for the historic event.In this article, we will look at five clear signs pointing to the former Universal Champion returning to the company at SummerSlam in New Jersey.#5. WWE is uploading Lesnar's SummerSlam matches on its YouTube channelWWE always uploads matches from past shows on its YouTube channel to promote the newest iteration of a certain premium live event. Lesnar has had several notable matches at The Biggest Party of the Summer, including bouts against Randy Orton, John Cena, Roman Reigns, and Cody Rhodes.The company could simply be uploading as much content as possible. However, it usually does things like this for a reason. If the promotion were uploading videos of legends like Lita, it would also likely portend a return.#4. The company has brought back select merchandise on WWEShop for the first time in 15 monthsWhen a star is rising in popularity or already holds a spot atop WWE, they receive an uptick in merchandise offered for fans. Karrion Kross has received some new shirts over the last two months after a light presence on WWEShop.Although it may not be for sale at the moment, The Beast's signature flannel shirt appeared on WWEShop on July 12. The product's link says it's not for sale yet, but it may have coincided with his birthday, which is the same day.Regardless of whether the shirt is available, the listing shows that officials and the TKO are seemingly still thinking about Lesnar and the possibility of bringing him back.#3. Explains why Goldberg's retirement match took place at SNMEGoldberg's retirement situation was a mixed bag. It made sense that he wanted it to take place in his hometown of Atlanta, Georgia, in front of his family and friends. The part that didn't make sense was that it took place on a TV special and not at a big premium live event. Retirement matches are usually saved for big events, and his final bout should have been at SummerSlam or WrestleMania.Saturday Night's Main Event XL was a bit of a mess, as Da Man's final speech was cut off. One explanation for why he had the spotlight on that show could be that another big name is set to rock SummerSlam.Lesnar has had many big matches at the event and is arguably a bigger name than the former WCW Champion. Having both stars appear at the same event could cause one moment to overshadow the other.#2. SummerSlam 2025 marks two years since his last WWE matchWWE and some of its stars are sentimental about certain venues or shows where big moments have taken place over the years. RAW and SmackDown always feature graphics about how many episodes of the shows have taken place in certain cities. They also mention the history of big shows like Royal Rumble, WrestleMania, and SummerSlam in certain venues.Cody Rhodes mentioned how he won the Royal Rumble in San Antonio (2023) on the latest episode of SmackDown, which emanated from the Texas city. Lesnar faced Rhodes two years ago at SummerSlam. It would be an easy line to say that The Beast returned at the same show where he wrestled his last match.#1. Many references in promos on RAW and SmackDown View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIf you listen to a lot of recent promos, they all name-dropped nicknames for Roman Reigns in the weeks before he returned on RAW this past week. Paul Heyman, Seth Rollins, and Solo Sikoa mentioned The Tribal Chief.Rollins and Cody Rhodes also referenced The Beast in different promos. The American Nightmare mentioned he overcame &quot;a Beast&quot; en route to winning the Undisputed WWE Title.If Lesnar was light-years away from ever coming back, those nods wouldn't have been approved for promos. Since more than one person has referenced The Beast Incarnate, it'd be a shock if he doesn't return at SummerSlam or the ensuing RAW.