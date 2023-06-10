5 Clients for Paul Heyman if he's booted from The Bloodline

Paul Heyman is the mastermind behind The Bloodline. The Wise Man has been manipulating the group's actions every step of the way for years now. Heyman guided Roman Reigns to his shocking WWE Universal Championship win at Payback 2020. He was also instrumental in The Usos' historic tag team title unification win on SmackDown in May 2022.

Paul Heyman has been constantly in The Tribal Chief's ear, telling him about the actions of Jimmy and Jey Uso, especially after the shocking events at Night of Champions 2023. However, his latest manipulative tactics have finally caused The Usos to see right through him, so much so that Jey even threatened to kick him out of The Bloodline if he returns.

Heyman asked Jey to tell him if he's in The Bloodline or out during the opening segment on the blue brand this week. The former Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion left The Wise Man hanging. Heyman once again extended of friendship to Jey in a backstage segment. Jey laughed and said if he was going to be in The Bloodline, then that meant Paul Heyman would be out of the group.

Jey's comments have destabilized Heyman's future in The Bloodline. But who could be his next client if he was booted from the group?

#1. Austin Theory

Austin Theory teased a possible alliance with Paul Heyman on SmackDown this week. The young star said Heyman should probably look for a new client in him after he beats Jey Uso in the main event of SmackDown.

Theory ended up retaining his United States Championship against one-half of The Usos. The 25-year-old could see his stocks rise if he joins Heyman. Theory is great in the ring. All he needs is a manager to become the perfect heel.

#2. Bianca Belair

Bianca Belair was drafted to SmackDown as part of the WWE Draft 2023. The EST lost her RAW Women's Championship to Asuka at Night of Champions. Belair has been teasing a heel turn ever since she dropped the title in Saudi Arabia.

A heel Bianca and Paul Heyman duo could help the former women's champion revitalize her momentum on the blue brand. Belair is one of the best competitors in the business, and she could be unstoppable if she finds a certain Wise Man ringside.

#3. Karrion Kross

Karrion Kross had done little since he was brought back by Triple H in 2022. The former NXT Champion is currently involved in a feud with AJ Styles on SmackDown. The two will be part of a mixed tag team match alongside Michin and Scarlett on the blue brand next week.

While Kross is excellent in vignettes, he still lacks the guidance and direction someone like Paul Heyman can set out for him. A potential pairing between the two could even set Kross on the path to world title glory.

#4. Von Wagner

Von Wagner was declared a free agent in the WWE Draft 2023, although he made his RAW appearance months before the event. The big man is still working NXT shows at the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Wagner's intimidating stature serves him quite well inside the ring, but his mic skills do not. His pairing with Robert Stone isn't really benefitting him of late. Wagner could be paired with Paul Heyman on SmackDown to become an unstoppable force on the main roster.

#5. Ronda Rousey

Truth be told, Ronda Rousey doesn't need a microphone to level her opponents inside the ring. That being said, she still requires work when it comes to her promo skills. Her pairing with Shayna Baszler seems to be helping her in the promo department.

Ronda is bound to return to her solo roots somewhere down the line, and she'll need someone like Paul Heyman to be her manager inside the ring. For now, she's happy being in a tag team with her best friend and enjoying a run as the women's tag team champion.

