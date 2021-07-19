5 Confrontations John Cena could have on WWE RAW tonight

John Cena made his long-awaited return to WWE programming last night at Money in the Bank. Fans in attendance at the Dickies Arena erupted in excitement as the music of the 16-time world champion hit. Following the pay-per-view, Cena announced that he will be kicking off tonight's Monday Night RAW to address his WWE return.

"Money in the Bank shocked the world with so many surprises! So many of the WWE Universe have a litteny of questions! Who? What? When? Where? Why? Amongst others. Well I'm not gonna make you wait for answers. I am kicking off Monday Night RAW! To tell you my motivations and your not gonna want to miss it!" said John Cena.

John Cena is rumored to be challenging Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at WWE SummerSlam 2021. But that doesn't mean he can't have some interesting face-offs and segments on RAW tonight.

Here are five WWE Superstars who could confront John Cena on this week's Monday Night RAW. Be sure to comment down and let us know your thoughts on the same.

#5 John Cena gets interrupted by WWE Champion Bobby Lashley

First things first, John Cena kicking off Monday Night RAW is sure to boost up the ratings for the Red brand. An interesting approach could be to have the WWE Champion Bobby Lashley interrupt Cena's promo, leading fans to wonder whether these two will face each other at SummerSlam. However, this could lead to the return of Goldberg, who will take out Lashley and tell him "you're next".

Reports have suggested that Goldberg is set to return to WWE on this week's RAW to set up a SummerSlam match against Bobby Lashley. While this decision could lead to some backlash from the fans, one can't deny the star power that he brings with him.

John Cena's segment could just be used as a platform for Goldberg to return and take out Lashley. We might even see the WWE Hall of Famer have some sort of interaction with Cena.

