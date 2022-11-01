5 more conspiracy theories Byron Saxton could expose following WWE RAW

WWE RAW was a big night for Byron Saxton. The Main Event and NXT Level Up commentator also has interview duties on the red brand. During the latest episode, he had an exclusive, tell-all interview with Johnny Gargano.

The interview centered around the drama between The Miz and Dexter Lumis. Because of Johnny's close ties with the latter, he knew the truth about why Lumis was targeting The Miz. Gargano revealed that it was initially a paid publicity stunt, with The Miz taking advantage of Lumis being out of work following his WWE release.

Following the shocking revelation, fans are wondering what the 60 Minutes parody titled WWE Investigation might reveal next. There are several unresolved mysteries in the company today, along with several still lingering from the past. What conspiracy theories could Byron Saxton crack?

Below are five more conspiracy theories Saxton could expose following WWE RAW.

#5. Who smashed the pie in Kevin Owens' face on WWE RAW?

World Wrestling Entertainment often organizes holiday parties on TV. Sometimes they celebrate Christmas or Halloween, and other times the Fourth of July. Chaos erupted on the July 4th, 2016, edition of WWE RAW.

A food fight emerged among the roster, ending with Kevin Owens getting hit with a pie. It was never revealed who hit the former Universal Champion with the dessert. Many fans are still thinking about the incident over six years later.

Following his successful scoop on WWE RAW, Byron could potentially interview parties involved to find out what happened. Security footage may provide clarity on who the assailant was. If nothing else, Kevin Owens could tell his side of the story.

#4. Who is the mysterious Uncle Howdy?

Bray Wyatt made his celebrated return to WWE at Extreme Rules 2022. He's been regularly hyped up on WWE RAW while appearing on the blue brand. Unfortunately, things haven't gone the way Wyatt likely had hoped.

Every time The Eater of Worlds attempts to talk to the fans, he gets interrupted by a spooky video package. It turns out that the person speaking to Bray is a mysterious figure named Uncle Howdy.

There's a lot of speculation over who the Uncle Howdy figure might be, but following Byron's scoop on WWE RAW, he may be able to get answers. If Byron can reveal the masked man's identity, he best do it as safely as possible, as the individual seems dangerous.

#3. Why is JBL working with Baron Corbin on WWE RAW?

Happy Corbin was on a losing streak while on the blue brand. A limo showed up following one of his losses, and major changes have happened since then. Happy is now Baron Corbin, and he has moved to WWE RAW.

Perhaps the most notable change is that John Bradshaw Layfield now accompanies Baron Corbin. JBL calls Corbin the "Modern Day Wrestling God," and he's hyping the former Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal winner whenever he can.

What is the reasoning behind their union? JBL isn't the type to help a younger superstar out of the goodness of his heart. Are there secret payments that fans and maybe even WWE aren't privy to? Does the Hall of Famer have some vendetta for which he's using Corbin as a pawn? Byron could look into the story and potentially unravel the entire mystery.

#2. Why does Jey Uso hate Sami Zayn?

The Bloodline comprises Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman, Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, Solo Sikoa, and Sami Zayn as the Honorary Uce. The entire faction is subservient to The Tribal Chief.

While each member seemingly knows their place in the food chain compared to The Tribal Chief, there are some issues between the two members of the group. Jey verbally attacks Sami every chance he gets. Sami is stumped by Jey's animosity towards him, even noting that they used to be friendly.

Sami could reach out to Byron Saxton with the hope that maybe the interviewer could do a deep dive into the issues between him and Uso. If Byron can expose the reasoning for Jey's deep-rooted animosity, perhaps Sami can find a way to correct it.

#1. Are WWE RAW's Elias and Ezekiel actually brothers?

Perhaps the biggest mystery on RAW is another involving Kevin Owens. Elias mysteriously burned his guitar in vignettes last year and vanished from television. His "young brother" Ezekiel then appeared on WWE RAW the night after WrestleMania 38.

Ezekiel insisted that he was Elias' younger brother, but Kevin Owens didn't buy it. He constantly attempted to trick the superstar into admitting there was no brother and that the two were the same person, but it never happened.

While photographic evidence suggests the two aren't the same people, some still believe it all to be a ruse. Byron could potentially interview the different parties involved during RAW and come to a conclusion.

