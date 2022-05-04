5 most controversial WWE releases

It seems that these days WWE releases are more regular than they have ever been before. Even just this past week, a handful of talented NXT Superstars were let go from their contracts, including the likes of Dakota Kai and Dexter Lumis.

Of course, the global events of the last couple of years haven't helped matters. However, the company has still generated record-breaking revenue and secured several multi-million dollar deals. This has left fans scratching their heads at times, especially when good performers are being let go due to alleged budget cuts.

Over the years, many contract terminations have not been straightforward for Vince McMahon and his team, especially regarding the fan reaction and the nature of the release. With that being said, let's look at just five of the most controversial WWE releases in recent memory.

#5 Matt Hardy was released from his WWE contract after it was revealed his partner Lita had cheated on him with Edge

In 2005, news broke that Matt Hardy's long-term girlfriend Lita had legitimately cheated on him with fellow WWE Superstar Edge. It was immediately the talk of the internet. The Sensei of Mattitude was, as you can imagine, upset with the whole situation as it had occurred on the road while he was absent due to an injury.

Surprisingly, Matt was let go by the company after he let his feelings be known online. The WWE Universe was furious and chanted his name on every show. Even fans at the ECW One Night Stand pay-per-view chanted his name when Edge appeared at the event.

Hardy was brought back and was immediately placed in a controversial feud with The Rated R Superstar as WWE looked to capitalize on the real-life events.

#4 Daniel Bryan was released following a choking incident on WWE RAW in 2010

Daniel Bryan makes his entrance at WrestleMania 37

June 7, 2010, was one of the most jaw-dropping nights in the company's history. It saw the debut of the Nexus faction live on RAW, who proceeded to attack John Cena and CM Punk while trashing the ring and the adjacent area.

One incident that occurred during the segment was Daniel Bryan using ring announcer Justin Roberts' tie to choke him. It was something that was utterly against company policy. This resulted in the former WWE Champion being released from his contract.

Fans again vented their frustrations, but in time, Vince McMahon brought him back once the dust had settled from the incident.

#3 Jeff Hardy was let go after walking out of a match at a house show

The cheers and ovations got louder and louder for Jeff Hardy in 2021. It appeared that he was on the cusp of something special. Then in December of that year, he was abruptly let go by the company. The WWE Universe was devastated.

Just days earlier, The Charismatic Enigma had performed at a house show in Edinburg, Texas. However, during his six-man tag team bout alongside Drew McIntyre & Xavier Woods against The Bloodline, Hardy exited the arena through the audience and never returned.

Speculation was rife that the former Intercontinental Champion was facing his demons once again, similar to incidents from the past. However, it was later revealed that Jeff was in good shape, and he has now signed for rival promotion AEW.

#2 The company released a long list of talent when the Covid-19 pandemic hit

Rusev was released in April 2020 due to budget cuts

Nobody knew what the future held when the Covid-19 pandemic shut down the world in early 2020. For WWE, they decided the fate of a number of their superstars. A long list of performers and backstage employees had their contracts terminated within days of the lockdown being imposed, with budget cuts being cited as the reason.

The move was met with outrage from fans, who questioned the company's integrity and heart, leaving countless individuals jobless at such an uncertain time. Long-time names such as Zack Ryder (Matt Cardona), Heath Slater, and Primo & Epico were let go, along with main roster stars like Rusev, Erick Rowan, and Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows.

#1 CM Punk received his termination papers on his wedding day

CM Punk disclosed he received his termination papers on his wedding day

The day after the 2014 Royal Rumble event, CM Punk packed his wrestling boots away in his bag and decided to walk away from the promotion. The Second City Saint spoke at length months later on the Art of Wrestling podcast with Colt Cabana about his decision, citing burnout, injury, and a dislike for operations behind the scenes.

Since he clearly breached his contractual agreement with WWE, Vince McMahon and co had no other choice but to let Punk go. In a shocking twist, whether intentional or not, the now-AEW wrestler received his termination papers on his wedding day after radio silence from the organization. It sparked fury amongst fans and even with CM Punk himself.

In your opinion, what is the most controversial release of all time? Let us know in the comments section below!

