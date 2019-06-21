5 craziest decisions Vince McMahon could make at WWE Stomping Grounds 2019

Will Stomping Grounds disappoint?

WWE Stomping Grounds 2019 is this Sunday and there's a lot left to be desired. It's not exactly the most stacked card ever, but it isn't the worst either. The only issue is that it really just feels like a recycled PPV, with all the matches pretty much having happened before.

Sure, we will see a few first-time matches but overall, the PPV just feels like any other episode of RAW. You could watch these matches on free television and still not get very excited about it.

Regardless, one must note that it's usually the more underwhelming cards that actually deliver in a big way (for some reason, this works the same way in UFC as well). Either way, that doesn't mean that the big boss won't be there to make some absolutely crazy decisions.

There have been rumours about a big shake-up coming around this period of time and with all the stale creative over the last few months, these could be some of the crazy decisions Vince McMahon could make.

#5. Have Shane McMahon help Drew McIntyre beat Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns was defeated by Shane McMahon

We said this before Super ShowDown and we'll say it again - Roman Reigns NEEDS to win. We know that it sounds bizarre hearing someone say that Roman Reigns of all people needs to win, but he really does.

The Shane McMahon storyline has been going on way too long and the entire story of it all is that McMahon has Reigns' number, albeit from a little assistance via Drew McIntyre. Roman Reigns is set to face Drew McIntyre again at WWE Stomping Grounds 2019 and it would be a real shame if McIntyre went over with an assist from Shane McMahon. If the rumours are true, then Shane is being primed for a WWE title run.

