5 Harsh realities about AEW that nobody wants to talk about

Is the hype too much to handle?

All Elite Wrestling has taken the world by storm. Despite being a company that has only been around since late 2018/early 2019, they've managed to establish themselves as WWE's biggest threat since WCW.

Obviously, it's too early to say anything, but the fact that AEW's shows sell out in 15 minutes or so only means that they're getting an increasing amount of traction. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter stated that the demand for tickets for ALL OUT was even more than WrestleMania 35.

There's no doubt that AEW is quickly establishing themselves as a force to be reckoned with, especially given the financial backing they have in Tony Khan. However, one must remember that we're still very much in the honeymoon phase.

We just want to make it clear that we fully hope that AEW succeeds in every possible way because it's the best thing that can happen to professional wrestling. However, we've noticed that people are only looking at the rosy side of things and ignoring the harsh realities. Here is a rough reminder as to what people don't want to talk about with regards to AEW.

#5. They're still in the honeymoon phase

The backstage reaction to Jon Moxley

As mentioned, this is a key thing to remember. AEW is still very much in the honeymoon phase, which is why things are always going to seem good and rosy. They haven't been around long enough to see the rough times and fans instantly seem to take that for granted.

This isn't to say they can't overcome it, but all the hype they have at the moment has only been fuelled further because of the fact that they're still in the whole honeymoon period. It's almost like the first few months of a relationship.

