5 Crazy things we learned on day 2 of WrestleMania 35 weekend

Rohit Nath FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10 3.52K // 07 Apr 2019, 10:34 IST

A shocking occurrence

So we're in the midst of the most exciting weekend of the year. It's WrestleMania 35 week day 2. The week started off on Friday with NXT Takeover along with many other shows to the side.

It was obviously a great start because NXT Takeovers tend to never disappoint, particularly on 'Mania weekend. The second day, however, had a lot more things to talk about. Particularly because there were two major shows running simultaneously - the WWE Hall of Fame at the Barclays Center and ROH and NJPW's combined show G1 Supercard at a sold out Madison Square Garden.

Both shows saw an invasion of sorts, with Bret Hart getting attacked by a fan, and Enzo Amore and Big Cass jumping the barricade on an ROH/NJPW show. A lot of people are buzzing over what happened and we reveal quite a few things that we learned as the second day of the weekend has come to a close.

#5. WWE is moving away from Hall of Fame inductors

Triple H

While there were four inductors in the WWE Hall of Fame this year, it came as a surprise that DX and Harlem Heat had absolutely no inductors. There were rumours floating about with WWE potentially changing the Hall of Fame to having no inductors at all.

Even before the idea of no inductors, WWE was considering a serious change up in the way Hall of Fame with regards to time constraints. F4W wrote

“While we are looking at format options, the plan is to have inductors, but there could be a mix of ways to introduce inductees. We are also looking at flow, but I don’t know where the 15 minute time limit info is coming from.”

It was The Floor Seat that reported that there could be no inductors. While that wasn't fully the case this year, next year may very well see that happen.

