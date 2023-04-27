5 current AEW stars who were spotted in WWE capacity this year

WWE has hosted a number of AEW wrestlers this past year in an unofficial capacity backstage. Whether it's to accompany a spouse who is contracted to the sports entertainment giants or pay a visit to old colleagues, it's always fascinating for wrestling fans to witness.

No matter how innocent the visit might be, it doesn't stop the wrestling rumor mill from speculating whether the AEW wrestlers might be trying to get their foot in the door of the sports entertainment giants. Here are 5 current AEW wrestlers who were spotted in a WWE capacity in 2023.

#5. CM Punk appeared on WWE RAW in Chicago

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists According to multiple reports, when CM Punk was briefly backstage at RAW, he spoke to Miz & seemed to clear any issues they had.



He also bumped into Triple H & asked if they could talk. Triple H checked if that would be okay with assumably Vince & Punk was then asked to leave. According to multiple reports, when CM Punk was briefly backstage at RAW, he spoke to Miz & seemed to clear any issues they had.He also bumped into Triple H & asked if they could talk. Triple H checked if that would be okay with assumably Vince & Punk was then asked to leave. https://t.co/D684vuccoQ

Reports of CM Punk being backstage at RAW recently made headlines and fueled speculation among fans that he might be returning to the company. Apparently, the Straight Edge Superstar met with the likes of The Miz and Triple H before being eventually asked to leave by Vince McMahon, who made the call remotely.

Despite not appearing in AEW for several months, the former AEW World Champion is still under contract with them. Recent reports even suggest that CM Punk is still slated to return to the Jacksonville-based promotion next month in Chicago. Hence, it seems unlikely that he will be returning to WWE anytime soon.

#4. Buddy Matthews accompanied Rhea Ripley to the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony

Buddy Matthews (formerly Buddy Murphy) is one-third of the current AEW world trios champions with Malakai Black and Brody King and is currently dating WWE Smackdown Women’s champion Rhea Ripley.

The former Cruiserweight Champion accompanied The Eradicator at the Hall of Fame ceremony during WrestleMania 39 weekend.

During an interview with Gery Roif, Mami commented on the possibility of Matthews returning to WWE eventually; however, it's clear that she's pushing for her boyfriend to return to the company.

#3. Malakai Black spotted with Zelina Vega at the WWE Hall of Fame

Wrestling News @WrestlingNewsCo #WWE Zelina Vega on how she reacts to rumors about her and Malakai Black, Legado Del Fantasma role was a surprise to her wrestlingnews.co/wwe-news/zelin… Zelina Vega on how she reacts to rumors about her and Malakai Black, Legado Del Fantasma role was a surprise to her wrestlingnews.co/wwe-news/zelin… #WWE https://t.co/VAUV35xeio

Speaking of House of Black, the leader of the faction, Malakai Black, was also present at this year's Hall of Fame ceremony to accompany his wife, Zelina Vega.

The man formerly known as Aleister Black and Zelina Vega, whose real name is Thea Trinidad, tied the knot on November 23, 2018.

Despite being in WWE together for a number of years, they've never appeared as an on-screen couple, with Vega usually paired up with other wrestlers such as Andrade and now, Legado Del Fantasma.

#2. Andrade El Idolo and his wife, Charlotte Flair, were present at the Hall of Fame

Wrestlelamia.co.uk @wrestlelamia Pictured: Charlotte Flair and Andrade declare world peace Pictured: Charlotte Flair and Andrade declare world peace https://t.co/8SyVphIOTw

Charlotte Flair and her husband, Andrade El Idolo, also a WWE/AEW couple, attended the 2023 Hall of Fame induction ceremony together. Andrade's appearance at the event was notable, given that he is currently under contract with All Elite Wrestling, despite not having appeared on AEW programming for a number of months.

Flair and Andrade have been dating since 2019 and got engaged on January 1, 2020, before tying the knot last year. The former United States Champion was also backstage at WrestleMania 39 to support his wife, Charlotte Flair, as she was set to defend her SmackDown Women’s Championship.

The Queen dropped the title to Rhea Ripley and hasn't appeared on television since. It remains to be seen what Andrade's future will be as well, whether he will remain All Elite or return to WWE.

#1. Ricky Starks appeared backstage at the WWE Royal Rumble to support Cody Rhodes

Xylot Themes @XylotThemes

But Ricky Starks at the Royal Rumble was fine? @WrestlingNewsCo "Once source stated that the belief is that he was probably asked to leave because he is under contract with AEW."But Ricky Starks at the Royal Rumble was fine? twitter.com/i/web/status/1… @WrestlingNewsCo "Once source stated that the belief is that he was probably asked to leave because he is under contract with AEW."But Ricky Starks at the Royal Rumble was fine? twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/MEKUuXb5Kr

Another wrestler from Tony Khan's company, Ricky Starks, was present at the 2023 Royal Rumble event to support his friend and mentor, Cody Rhodes. Starks accompanied Rhodes backstage before his triumph in the titular men's match.

It came to light that the former FTW Champion simply wanted to support Rhodes and had been there for him a number of times. Pictures of Starks backstage at the event surfaced online, prompting Rhodes to address the situation.

The American Nightmare stated that he had no problem with Starks being there and that he and Starks have a close relationship despite working for different promotions. Starks also had a humorous response to being caught on camera at the event, stating that Rhodes' leaving AEW did nothing to change their relationship.

