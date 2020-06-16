5 Current AEW Superstars who worked for WWE in the Attitude (and Ruthless Aggression) Eras

AEW has made great use of some of these former WWE Superstars.

Each of these AEW stars have had impressive careers, but are still performing to a great standard today.

Chris Jericho and a few others are still going strong (Pic Source: AEW)

While COVID-19 may be preventing many other sports and television shows from airing as usual, professional wrestling has barely missed a beat, providing entertainment throughout the pandemic. In the case of AEW, its combination of experienced and younger talent on Dynamite each week is striking an ideal balance.

While AEW does boast talents like Orange Cassidy, Darby Allin, and Sammy Guevera, they also have established names like Cody Rhodes and Jon Moxley. In fact, there are quite a few veterans on the current AEW Roster.

4 Former WWE Superstars in AEW were in their prime during the Attitude Era

There is also one former WWE Superstar on the AEW roster that wrestled during the Ruthless Aggression Era. It's a testament to their abilities that these men have managed to stay relevant throughout careers that have been filled with ups and downs. Each of these men are now upwards of 40-years-old.

In the case of all of these performers, it has been their tenacity, intelligence and creativity that has allowed them to stay fresh and remain forces to be reckoned with in professional wrestling in 2020.

Here are 4 former Attitude Era Superstars and 1 Ruthless Era performer who are wrestling right now in AEW.

#5 Dustin Rhodes

Dustin Rhodes is still going strong at 51 (Pic Source: Lee South/AEW)

The man formerly known as Goldust is still able to compete at the highest level after more than 30 years in business. While most expected his match with Cody Rhodes to be his final bout last year, he continues to create a body of work that will cement his legacy.

A character like Goldust was symbolic of the Attitude Era. It was a persona that was off the wall, highly ludicrous, but still utterly fascinating as well. Rhodes embraced the androgynous gimmick that strayed far away from his 'tough-as-nails' presentation in WCW. It's also a tribute to "The Bizarre One's" talent that he evolved his character to provide different iterations to suit the times.

Now, an elder statesman and still wrestling, he is passing on his knowledge to a new generation and putting them over as strongly as possible. Rhodes' experience, exuberance, and lasting appeal have allowed him to stay relevant when most stars of his generation have faded into the sunset.

