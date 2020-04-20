5 Current Champions in WWE who might lose their title soon

One chapter needs to end before another one begins

In the world of sports entertainment, it’s easy to become a champion, but it’s tough to remain the champion. The business demands a new face, a fresh feud, or an unconventional title reign full of surprises to keep the audience hooked onto the storylines.

Hence, it’s very rare to find someone to remain on the top of the roster for a long period of time.

For those who have the opportunity to get their hands on the gold, need good title defenses and engaging storylines to keep their respective title reigns interesting.

But as all good things eventually come to an end, even the best of the championship reigns eventually starts nearing its end.

In this article, we will take a look at five current champions in WWE who might lose their title in the coming weeks. While some may need a title change to help boost their position on the roster before they win it back again, others lose their gold to someone who is rising through the ranks and poses as a serious threat with the entire WWE Universe backing his or her claim.

So, without further ado, let’s begin.

#5 Andrade

Andrade needs his title reign to get spicier

WWE Superstar Andrade missed out on in-ring action in the last few weeks after sustaining a rib injury. This unfortunate incident also caused the reigning United States Champion to miss WrestleMania 36, where he was set to challenge The Street Profits for the RAW Tag Team Championships alongside Angel Garza.

On this week of RAW, he finally returned and attacked Akira Tozawa with the help of Garza and Austin Theory. The three members are a part of a newly-formed faction and seem eager to establish their dominance with Zelina Vega as their manager.

It is possible for the creatives to involve Andrade in a title feud as soon as his stable starts getting more and more popular with the WWE Universe.

Andrade’s United States Championship reign desperately needs compelling feuds, and he can find himself being challenged by someone like Kevin Owens and AJ Styles. Upon losing his title, a desperate Andrade would be forced to seek help from his new-found friends.

This, in turn, will allow more screen time for Theory and Garza, who need such opportunities to add more credibility to their respective characters.

Andrade might win back his Championship sooner than we expect, but a title change will not only help in adding more credibility to his reign but it will also account for a compelling start to his run as the leader of a new heel faction on the Red brand.