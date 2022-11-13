WWE's female Superstars continue to thrive during this new era. However, you aren't alone if you feel that the company is missing a few key players who all serve as an integral part of the women's roster.

Whether it's due to injury, creative differences, tragic events, or just the simple need for a vacation; sometimes a break from wrestling is a necessity. It doesn't take long for fans to feel the missing presence of a beloved Superstar.

Here are 5 current female Superstars who haven't appeared in WWE programming in over 30 days.

#5. The Man, Becky Lynch

As seen on TV, The Man's latest WWE appearance ended in a physical altercation with Damage CTRL. Alas, Becky Lynch was the one on the losing end of the numbers game.

Moments before the attack, Lynch revealed that she'd suffered a sidelining injury during her SummerSlam bout with Bianca Belair. She was then subsequently written off TV.

It was reported via Fightful that the shoulder injury she sustained may keep her out of action for a lengthy and undisclosed period of time. Unfortunately, for all of us, there is still no timetable for her return.

#4. The Queen, Charlotte Flair

Charlotte Flair last appeared at this year's Backlash event where she dropped the SmackDown Women's Championship to Ronda Rousey in an I Quit match.

Though she was written off in the form of an "injury" she sustained during the bout, The Queen looks to be doing just fine. In layman's terms, that means no legit injury has been reported in regards to Charlotte at this time. Since her temporary departure, Flair has been enjoying honeymoon/vacation time with AEW's Andrade El Idolo.

It's to be expected that when Charlotte returns, she'll get huge "welcome back" chants from the fans, given the fact that she's a major figure in the division.

#3. and #2. Former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, Naomi and Sasha Banks

After fashion shows, red-carpet events, some inspirational tweets, and a whole host of details; the ongoing saga of WWE and Team Boss 'n' Glow continues.

If you aren't aware, Sasha Banks and Naomi reportedly walked away from WWE due to creative differences. This occurred in May and as of this moment, the duo is yet to return.

While rumors are still circulating online regarding their return, neither Banks nor Naomi has confirmed an official return date at this time. However, given the fact that WWE is under new management, there's a great chance they'll return in the coming months.

#1. The Untouchable, Carmella

The former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion was most recently involved in an alliance with Sonya Deville and on-again-off-again tag team partner, Zelina Vega. Their main target was none other than the current WWE Raw Women's Champion, Bianca Belair. Carmella then faced Belair on the July 18th edition of Monday Night Raw.

It was reported that she'd sustained an injury and would therefore be out of action for the foreseeable future. Things went from bad to worse when Carmella revealed via Instagram that she had an ectopic pregnancy as well as a miscarriage in September.

After revealing the tragic news, Carmella ensured to her fans that she'll eventually recover. Her added message being that if you're in this sort of situation, it's never right to place the blame on yourself:

I’m not looking for sympathy, I know I’ll eventually recover from all of this mentally, physically and emotionally. For anyone dealing with ANY type of pregnancy loss, I want you to know your feelings and emotions are valid, there is NOTHING wrong with you and you are not alone

