5 Current and former WWE stars who consider Vince McMahon to be a father figure 

Vince McMahon is a giant name in the pro wrestling world. As the WWE Chairman, he has built a global empire. He has also had a profound impact on his Superstars over the years. McMahon is an incredibly dedicated man with decades of experience under his belt, and this passion is clear in the way that he runs his business.

WWE performers work closely with Vince McMahon, so they often form close bonds with him. These relationships can turn into life-long connections built on the foundation of respect. The most reputable names in WWE have time and again revealed that McMahon has been a constant source of guidance and support for them. In many ways, McMahon is like a father figure to these performers.

This list offers a small sample of the group of stars who have formed a close connection with Vince McMahon.

#5 Kurt Angle has had a tumultuous relationship with Vince McMahon in the past, but still considers him as a father figure

Many years ago, Vince McMahon looked at Kurt Angle and saw an athlete who had a lot of potential as a professional wrestler. McMahon was so impressed that he offered Angle a long-term contract and a prominent spot as a WWE Superstar. To his credit, Angle seamlessly adapted to the craft and won the WWE Championship roughly a year after his on-screen debut.

Angle was a top star for a few years, but his struggles with addiction severely damaged his relationship with Vince McMahon. In fact, the two men almost got into a physical altercation. The incident had a lasting impact on their relationship, and they didn't speak to each other for nearly a decade. Angle opened up about the situation in an interview early last year.

“I was really screwed up-psychically, mentally, psychologically, and I had to leave. When I did leave, Vince and I never spoke again, until I came back, two years ago. The first time we saw each other, we hugged each other. I apologized to him for the things I did and said, and he said, ‘Don’t worry about it.’ So, we’re back to normal. Vince has always been a father figure to me. I never wanted to intentionally hurt him.”

Still, Angle has nothing but respect and love for Vince McMahon. The two men buried the hatchet upon Angle's return to WWE in 2017, and they've been on good terms with each other ever since.