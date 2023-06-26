5 current and former WWE Superstars who dated multiple female wrestlers

It is naturally acceptable for WWE Superstars to find love inside the locker room since they’re on the road together for almost the entirety of a calendar year. Throughout their WWE careers, they’ve fallen in and out of love with their colleagues as some of them even became part of their storylines.

While many have eventually fallen apart due to their differences and other personal reasons, there are some who ended up being together and are still going strong. But who are they? Let’s take a look at WWE Superstars who dated multiple female Superstars.

#5 Former WWE Superstar CM Punk

CM Punk was one of the promotion’s top guys when he was in WWE. During his time in the company, Punk held the WWE Championship for the longest (434 days). Nonetheless, he met several female WWE Superstars whom he dated.

Back when he was starting off in the company, he met Maria Kanellis, and the two dated for almost two years until they broke up in 2007.

A couple of years later. Punk then dated Lita, though it didn’t last long. Come 2011, Punk shortly dated Beth Phoenix. Old flames ignited anew between Lita and Punk, but after a year, they parted ways in 2013.

However, the AEW star met AJ Lee the same year in WWE and is happily married to a fellow former WWE Superstar who is currently the executive producer for Women of Wrestling.

#4 Triple H

WWE’s Chief Content Officer, Triple H, is not unknown to dating several of his female counterparts during his pro-wrestling run.

One of his most notable relationships was with Chyna, who acted as his enforcer back when they were in D-Generation X. They started dating in 1996 and were together for four years.

In 2000, Levesque was smitten with Stephanie McMahon. They dated for three years before exchanging vows in 2003.

#3 Edge

The Rated R Superstar Edge had an interesting relationship with Lita back in 2005. The thing was, Lita was Matt Hardy’s girlfriend at the time, and when it came out, Edge and his second wife – Lisa Ortiz, called it quits. The WWE Superstar and Lita continued the affair, though it didn’t last long, and the two eventually parted ways.

In 2011, Edge dated Beth Phoenix. A couple of years later, they welcomed their first daughter – Lyric Rose. Their second blessing came in 2016 with the arrival of Ruby Ever before the couple tied the knot that same year.

#2 Cody Rhodes

The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes also fell in love with his female colleagues. It was in 2006 when Rhodes joined the Stamford-based promotion. It was also that same year when WWE Superstar Layla joined the company when she won its Diva Search competition.

Rumors about the then-two fresh superstars dating made rounds in 2009, which Layla confirmed via social media the following year. However, in 2011 the two called it quits.

Rhodes would later find himself fascinated with WWE’s then-ring announcer Brandi Reed. The relationship between them flourished, and they eventually got married in 2013.

#1 John Cena

WWE Superstar John Cena is no stranger to dating his colleagues as well. Cena was just starting with the company when he met Victoria, whom he dated for a month.

The former Women’s Champion later revealed that it happened way back in 2002 in Louisville. She stated that she was married at the time, though separated, and Cena was single.

For those unaware, Cena also dated Mickie James. The former Women’s and Divas champion and Cena had it going on in 2007, but they fell apart the following year.

Fast forward to 2012, and Cena started dating WWE Superstar Nikki Bella of the Bella Twins. Their relationship is known by many fans, especially through the reality shows Total Divas and Total Bellas, where the two put out their personal relationship in the open. Their love affair went on for five years, and it came to the point that they even got engaged.

Unfortunately, just a month before their wedding in 2018, the two ended the engagement to the shock of their fans.

Cena is now married to Canadian engineer Shay Shariatzadeh since 2020, while Nikki tied the knot and has started a family with Russian professional dancer Artem Chigvintsev.

