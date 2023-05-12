5 reasons why Edge must win the World Heavyweight Championship

Edge is regarded as one of the greatest professional wrestlers to ever step foot inside the squared circle. With the number of accolades that he has accumulated in his career, he is without a doubt, among the most decorated sports entertainers of the Stamford-based promotion.

For those unaware, Edge is one of the 12 Superstars vying for the recently unveiled WWE World Heavyweight Championship. The WWE Universe has already taken their pick of the wrestlers who have the best shot.

With Edge scheduled to fight in this week’s SmackDown against Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio and The Phenomenal AJ Styles, fans are rooting for him to win the tourney. To that end, here are the reasons why he must win the World Heavyweight Championship.

#5 A championship for an awesome performer and storyteller

Edge is one heck of a performer inside the ring. His agility and risk taking ability during matches has wowed the crowd time and again. However, it often comes at the risk of grave injury to him. Case in point was his tag team championship match at WrestleMania 17 when he speared Jeff Hardy from a 20-foot ladder.

Alongside his insane moves, he has been a part of memorable storylines that are fresh in the memories of fans.

With that in mind, Edge winning the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at Night of Champions could open the door for fresh narratives involving him and other WWE Superstars.

#4 Reuniting with Big Gold

The Rated R Superstar was even dubbed as the record-breaking World Heavyweight Champion for holding the title seven times. Unfortunately, due to the neck injury that he suffered at the time, he was left with no choice but to relinquish his World Heavyweight Championship in April 2011.

This means that he never officially lost the belt. Now that Triple H has recommissioned the World Heavyweight Championship, he has the opportunity to reclaim what is rightfully his. Life will come a full circle for Edge, provided that he wins the belt.

#3 Ending his career on a high note

Every professional wrestler dreams of ending their career with a bang and Edge is no different. He has already made it known that his time as a WWE Superstar is almost up and has expressed his desire to end it in a memorable fashion.

Capturing the WWE World Heavyweight Championship one last time during the upcoming Night of Champions will be a fitting end. If he really pushes through with his plan of retiring in August this year, it’s likely that he’ll defend it more often than WWE Undisputed Universal Champion, Roman Reigns.

#2 To properly pass the WWE World Heavyweight Championship to another deserving Superstar

As mentioned, Edge never lost his last World Heavyweight Championship in 2011. He never got the chance to pass it on to a worthy WWE Superstar.

In the event that he wins the title come Night of Champions, The Rated R Superstar would have the opportunity to properly hand it over to whoever gets the better of him in a title defence before he finally retires.

#1 Edge would want to finish his story the right way

Just like The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes, who is on a quest for the WWE Championship to finish his story, Edge also wants to finish his.

During a recent video, he revealed that he will be retiring soon if he manages to win the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. He added that he’s aware that his ride will be ending soon and that he wants to "do it right".

Edge went on to call out his fellow competitors, Rey Mysterio and AJ Styles to bring their A-game in their upcoming match during this week’s episode of SmackDown.

It would definitely be a dream come true for The Rated R Superstar if it all comes to fruition.

