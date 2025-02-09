5 Current and former WWE Superstars who recently got divorced

WWE has seen several celebrated couples such as Triple H & Stephanie McMahon, The Undertaker & Michelle McCool, Seth Rollins & Becky Lynch, and Naomi & Jimmy Uso. However, there have been several broken marriages too.

There have been quite a few unfortunate separations and divorces involving WWE personalities in the last few months.

This article will list five WWE Superstars who recently got divorced:

#5 Charlotte Flair and Andrade

The Queen separated from her husband, and current WWE Superstar, Andrade last year. Flair filed for divorce on June 18, 2024, and a judge finalized their divorce in October 2024. The news broke out recently right after Charlotte's return to the Stamford-based promotion after a gap of nearly 13 months.

The two had started dating in 2019 and married each other in 2022. The marriage took place in Andrade's hometown, Torreon, Mexico. Before this, Flair was married to Riki Johnson from 2010-2013 and to Thomas Latimer from 2013 to 2015.

The 14-time Women's World Champion recently made a stunning return at Royal Rumble and won the 30-woman match. She is now set to challenge either Rhea Ripley or Tiffany Stratton at WrestleMania 41.

#4 Former WWE Superstars Miro and CJ Perry

Former WWE Superstar Miro (fka Rusev) and CJ Perry (fka Lana) also separated in September 2023 after seven years of marriage. The news of their separation, however, emerged last year.

The two had started dating each other when they worked in WWE. While Miro made his debut in 2010, CJ Perry arrived in 2013. The two married in 2016 after dating for several years. Perry later opened up on her divorce saying that it was a difficult decision to make, but they will remain friends.

"Miro and I have made the difficult decision to separate after many wonderful years together, and have decided to move on as friends, and hopefully onscreen characters somewhere down the road," Perry told TMZ. [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]

While Miro was released by WWE in 2020, Perry left the promotion in June 2021.

#3 Mercedes Mone and Sarath Ton

Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks) also parted ways with her partner, Sarath Ton (a former wrestler known as Kid Mikaze) ending eight years of marriage. The two had been separated for a long time, and it was only in August last year that the current AEW TBS Champion announced her separation. She revealed the news about her divorce on her YouTube channel.

"Sarath, my ex-husband now, we have such a great relationship, and he’s such an amazing, incredible guy, that I’m so thankful for. He’s another person that changed and saved my life. But I’m excited to be free, and to say that I’m finally getting a divorce," Mercedes said on her channel. [H/T: Cageside Seats]

While Mercedes left the Stamford-based promotion in 2022, debuting for AEW in March 2024, Sarath Ton is still employed with the Stamford-based promotion as a costume designer.

#2 Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvinstev

The former WWE Divas Champion also got separated from her partner, Artem Chigvinstev last year. In fact, their separation was rough as Chigvistev was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence in August 2024.

Nikki had filed for divorce in September 2024, citing irreconcilable differences.

Bella and Artem had met on Season 25 of Dancing with the Stars in 2017, got engaged in 2019, and then married in 2022. They also have a son named Matteo. Before marrying Chigvinstev, Nikki dated John Cena. The Hall of Famer made a stunning return to WWE after a gap of three years at Royal Rumble 2025.

#1 Eva Marie and Jonathan Coyle

Eva Marie was separated from her husband Jonathan Coyle in December last year, ending nearly 10 years of marriage. The couple had been living separately since October 2023, and they only filed for divorce in December 2024.

They met at a CrossFit gym and dated for several months before getting engaged in 2013. They married later that year. The ceremony was attended by Nikki Bella, Brie Bella, Summer Rae, and Layla. Eva had two tenures in WWE, one from 2013-2017 and the other from 2020-2021.

