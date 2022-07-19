5 current NXT Superstars under the age of 25

When taking a look at the current NXT roster, you'd be hard pressed to find anyone wrestling under the age of 25.

Considering the fact that the brand is WWE's hotspot for younger talent to find their footing and establish themselves before the "call up", it's natural that most NXT stars are a bit younger than their peers on Raw and Smackdown.

While talents such as Carmelo Hayes, Mandy Rose, and Solo Sikoa are still quite young, none of the aforementioned names are below the age of 25.

Surprisingly, the same can't be said for the names included in this listicle.

#5 Cora Jade is currently 21 and apparently a good girl gone bad

In what could quite honestly be considered one of the strangest heel turns in NXT history, Cora shocked the world last week by attacking Roxanne Perez during her title match against Mandy Rose.

From the sound of her verbiage post attack, it seems Cora's got some issues with Perez presumably stealing her thunder. Regardless of why, this new direction will probably lead to Jade costing her team the tag titles out of utter jealousy and spite.

Will this new Cora be the reason Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne could win the titles back? Or will Roxanne get some well-deserved revenge? Only time will tell.

#4 Roxanne Perez is currently 20 and probably just as confused in storyline as some of us are in real life right now

It seemed like just yesterday that Cora Jade and Rok-C were riding high as the NXT Women's Tag Team Champions. Well, technically they're still the champions, but after that beatdown last week, it's safe to say that Cora is riding solo yet again.

While things might look bad for Rox at the moment, her split from Jade may turn out to be a blessing in disguise.

Roxanne's ex-buddy has grown quite the connection with the fans for a while now. Judging by the reaction from the fans, Perez also shares this quality.

Seeing as how Cora is now a baddie nic-bad bad, the role of the underdog who everyone can relate to will probably shift to Roxanne.

#3 Brooks Jensen is currently 20 years old and one half of the NXT UK Tag Team Champions

Being the son of former WWE Superstar Bull Buchanan, it's not hard to believe Jensen has already gotten off to a good start despite being so young.

Much like his dad, Brooks can always say that he won a Tag Team Championship in WWE. Bull once held the WWE Tag Team Championship as a member of Right to Censor, and currently holds the NXT UK Tag Team Championship alongside his tag partner Josh Briggs.

A few months ago, it seemed as though Briggs and Jensen were being known a lot more for their backstage skits as opposed to their wrestling ability. Brooks spent the majority of the time looking for love and getting rejected while Briggs took on the role of his partner's wingman.

While it may not be everyone's cup of tea, this sort of entertainment is needed in wrestling sometimes. The fact that Josh and Brooks managed to pull the romance angle off so well is a true testament to their entertainment skills.

#2 Bron Breakker is currently 24 years old and out for revenge

He's the current NXT Champion, a powerhouse, and only 24 years of age. He's bulldozed over virtually everyone he's been in the ring with and he doesn't seem to be showing any signs of slowing down anytime soon.

He recently defended the title against Cameron Grimes at this year's Great American Bash and while they may continue their feud down the line, it seems that the champ has his sights set on a new challenger, JD McDonagh.

Breakker's recent appearance on The Bump indicates that he's more than ready, willing, and able to lock horns with the former Cruiserweight Champion.

McDonagh was scheduled to make his NXT return on the July 12 edition of the show. Fans would soon come to realize that it was all a cap. Instead of the original plan, he ambushed Bron moments after his match with Grimes at The Great American Bash.

#1 Nikkita Lyons is currently 22 and will probably become NXT Women's Champion well before she hits 25

This week's NXT will mark the 266th consecutive day that Mandy Rose has held the NXT Women's Title. In layman's terms, this basically means that by hook or (in Mandy's case mostly) by crook, she currently holds the 6th longest combined title reign as the NXT Women's Champion.

What she doesn't hold is a singles pinfall victory over The Lioness, Nikkita Lyons. They recently squared off on the June 28 edition of NXT, but the match was thrown out after the rest of Toxic Attraction got involved.

You could look at the DQ in one of two ways, or maybe both. Either WWE is planning a Nikkita/Mandy feud in the future or they don't want Rose to look weak as a champion whilst protecting Lyons, simultaneously.

While Mandy's reign has been quite impressive, sooner or later the leader of Toxic Attraction is going to come face-to-face with a woman she can't beat. Perhaps that woman is Nikkita Lyons.

