5 current superstars not included in WWE 2K23

Visual Concepts' WWE 2K23 has officially been rolled out as this is the 10th installment of the WWE 2K franchise. Players can now check out what the new title has to offer, including improvements and its new features.

A month prior to its release, 2K Games revealed the complete roster of WWE Superstars who will be featured in the new game. Fans have noticed that some of the superstars that they expected to be in the game are not there.

It was, later on, revealed that they are part of the game’s series of downloadable content that will be released in the coming months. Check out who these superstars are.

#5. Hit Row members B-Fab, Ashante Adonis, and Top Dolla

Members of the faction, Hit Row, namely B-Fab, Ashante Adonis, and Top Dolla were noticeably absent from the list of playable characters in WWE 2K23.

However, they will be a part of the game’s first DLC dubbed the Steiner Row Pack which will be made available this coming April 19. Joining them are WWE Hall of Famers Rick and Scott Steiner of the legendary wrestling duo The Steiner Brothers.

#4. The Good Brothers’ Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson

WWE Superstars Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson were also missing from WWE 2K23’s list of available characters when it was revealed.

Turns out, they will be part of the game’s second DLC known as The Pretty Sweet Pack. NXT Superstars Tiffany Stratton and tag team partners Kit Wilson and Elton Prince of Pretty Deadly will also be a part of this upcoming additional piece of content for the game that will be out on May 17.

#3. NXT Superstars Wendy Choo and Ivy Nile

Wendy Choo and Ivy Nile are just two of the most talented superstars on NXT that didn’t make it to the WWE 2K23 game but became part of its upcoming content.

Coined as Race to NXT Pack, Choo and Nile will be joined by Hall of Famer Harley Race and fellow NXT Superstars Tony D’Angelo and Trick Williams. This third DLC of the game is set to release on June 14.

#2. Bray Wyatt

Bray Wyatt fans may have got their heads scratched when they found out that The Eater of Worlds was not included on the list of readily available characters for WWE 2K23. Just like the aforementioned entries, he too will be part of the game’s future DLC.

He will be part of the Revel with Wyatt Pack that is slated to be rolled out on July 19. Other playable WWE Superstars within this DLC pack include WWE Legend Zeus, NXT Superstars Blair Davenport, and Schism’s Joe Gacy. The Viking Raiders’ Valhalla is also in this pack.

#1. Wade Barrett

Wrestler-turned-commentator Wade Barrett, alongside four more superstars, will be part of WWE 2K23’s future content. He’s on the Bad News U Pack that is scheduled for an August 16 release.

Alongside Barrett in this DLC include Nathan Frazer, Damon Kemp, and Chase University’s Andre Chase from NXT. Three-time WWE Divas Champion Eve Torres is also part of the game's extension.

They too are not on the WWE 2K23 list

Other notable WWE Superstars that are also missing from the list of players include Bronson Reed, Candice LeRae, Chelsea Green, Emma, Gable Steveson, Johnny Gargano, Maxxine Dupri, Michin (Mia Yim), Naomi, and Tegan Nox. As of writing, it’s still uncertain if they too will be part of the game’s future content.

In line with this, there are also superstars within WWE 2K23 that still carry their old gimmicks. Baron Corbin’s Happy Corbin Gimmick is still being used in the game. Piper Niven recently got the moniker back from being billed as Doudrop, which is also in the game.

The game also has this 2K23 Ruthless Aggression Pack that is available with the Icon Edition of the latest title. It features Brock Lesnar, Randy Orton, Batista’s Leviathan gimmick, and John Cena’s prototype persona.

There’s also the Bad Bunny Pack, which is the content used by players who pre-ordered the game. It is still available provided that folks will have to purchase either the Deluxe or the Icon Edition. As the name suggests, Bad Bunny is a playable character in this one alongside a Ruby tier MyFACTION card.

