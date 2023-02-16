5 WWE Superstars who have defeated both Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley

Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley are two of the most brutal Superstars in WWE at the moment. The two have a tendency to leave a path of destruction whenever they are competing inside the ring.

Defeating them is indeed a herculean task, as their opponents will have to use every ounce of their strength to do so. That is exactly what the superstars on this list did to hold the distinction of defeating both these formidable competitors.

Here are five of the wrestlers who did the seemingly impossible: defeat both The Beast Incarnate and the All Mighty.

#5. Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins has defeated both Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley and this has rightly given him bragging rights.

Brock Lesnar’s defeat at the hands of Seth Rollins came in 2019 during WrestleMania 35 for the WWE Universal Championship. Their match took only two and a half minutes as Rollins delivered three thunderous Curb Stomps to The Beast Incarnate before pinning him for the three count and the win.

At SummerSlam the same year, Rollins reclaimed the Universal Championship from Lesnar after losing it to him at Extreme Rules.

Meanwhile, during an episode of RAW in October last year, Rollins defeated Bobby Lashley for United States Championship. This was after The Beast Incarnate attacked the All Mighty prior to his match against The Visionary.

#4. Kurt Angle

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle is another superstar who has beaten both Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar.

Lashley’s loss to Angle took place in 2015 during their TNA days as he defended his TNA World Heavyweight Championship against the former Olympian. Angle made the champ submit after performing an ankle lock. The two would clash again the same year for the title, which Angle successfully defended.

Brock Lesnar and Kurt Angle had numerous encounters during WWE’s Ruthless Aggression Era. It was during SummerSlam 2003 when Angle gave Lesnar a taste of defeat.

The match was for the WWE Championship in which he forced The Beast Incarnate to submit to his ankle lock. This, despite the fact that company boss Vince McMahon delivered a chair shot to Angle during the bout.

#3. Drew McIntyre

There’s no denying that Drew McIntyre is one of the promotion’s powerhouses and will not back down whether he's facing Brock Lesnar or Bobby Lashley inside the ring.

During an episode of RAW following his Royal Rumble win in 2020, The Scottish Warrior challenged The Beast Incarnate for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 36. The two went back and forth until McIntyre was able to deliver a couple of his signature Claymores to Lesnar and secure the championship.

The win was bittersweet as there were no fans in attendance due to the global health crisis.

In May of the same year, then-WWE Champion McIntyre would start a feud with Bobby Lashley as the All Mighty had his sights on the former's title. This culminated in a match at Backlash the following month. Like in his bout against Lesnar, McIntyre hit Lashley with a cracking Claymore and successfully retained the belt.

#2. John Cena

Future Hall of Famer John Cena also shares the distinction of defeating the two most-feared WWE Superstars. Cena and Brock Lesnar had several encounters inside the ring and each was intense, whether it was a promo or a proper match.

Bobby Lashley had a shot at the WWE Championship in 2007 where he faced off against Cena at The Great American Bash. Both superstars performed devastating moves on each other that resulted in near-falls. However, it was Cena’s Super FU on Lashley that allowed him to retain the championship.

Meanwhile, Cena defeated Lesnar during 2012’s Extreme Rules pay-per-view in a free-for-all match. The latter gained the upper hand early on in the match. There was even a part during the fight where he busted Cena open.

The tide turned when Cena’s chain-covered knuckle connected with Lesnar’s head, busting him open as well. The 16-time champion would then perform an Attitude Adjustment on Brock Lesnar for the win.

#1. Roman Reigns has also defeated both Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley

Current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns also emerged victorious when he fought Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley.

He and Lesnar have faced off multiple times inside the ring. After suffering several losses to The Beast Incarnate, he finally beat him at 2018’s SummerSlam Premium Live Event to win his first-ever WWE Universal Championship.

As mentioned, the two clashed several times at various PLEs with The Tribal Chief winning most of them. Come WrestleMania 38, Reigns would reach a milestone in his career by becoming the first WWE Superstar to hold both WWE Championship and Universal Championship simultaneously.

Prior to 2018’s SummerSlam, Reigns and Bobby Lashley would go at it to determine who between them would face Lesnar at the aforementioned event. The match went the distance, with Reigns ultimately unleashing a spear to secure his spot against Lesnar.

After the fight, Lashley accepted defeat and, in the spirit of sportsmanship, he extended his hand, which Reigns accepted and shook.

