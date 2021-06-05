5 Current Superstars who WWE might never release

In the last couple of years, WWE has shocked fans on multiple occasions by releasing some of the biggest names on its roster. The most recent release spree consisted of some major names like Braun Strowman, Aleister Black, Ruby Riott, and others.

WWE has come to terms on the releases of Braun Strowman, Aleister Black, Lana, Murphy, Ruby Riott and Santana Garrett.



WWE wishes them the best in all of their future endeavors. https://t.co/8bAQIFgA1M pic.twitter.com/b77AeeLuDn — WWE (@WWE) June 2, 2021

It is the superstars who have ensured the continuous success of WWE as a global giant. But the 16-time world champion John Cena himself once said that no superstar is bigger than the company.

The continuous shocking releases recently have raised speculation over whether the company is up for sale. Moreover, they have also made fans wonder whether anyone is really "safe" from the cuts in WWE?

Let's take a look at five current WWE Superstars who the company would likely never release. Be sure to comment down and let us know your thoughts on the same.

#5 Charlotte Flair (WWE RAW)

we all have demons, I just choose to feed mine pic.twitter.com/6TmuwTtNyU — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) June 3, 2021

The most successful and accomplished female superstar in WWE history, Charlotte Flair has been at the top of the WWE mountain ever since her debut. While people have time and again brought in the fact that she is the daughter of WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair, no one can deny The Queen's supreme character work and second-to-none wrestling skills.

Signing with WWE in 2012, she has won every major women's title during her time with the company. She is the only superstar in history who has won all of these titles - NXT Women's Championship, Divas Championship, RAW Women's Championship, SmackDown Women's Championship, and WWE Women's Tag Team Championship.

Please enjoy this Charlotte Flair appreciation tweet. pic.twitter.com/7GMmqqP5kA — Scott Fishman (@smFISHMAN) November 30, 2020

In her relatively shorter career with WWE, she already is a 12-time world champion and looks to be a prime contender to break John Cena and her father Ric Flair's record of 16 world titles in WWE.

Considered to be one of the best female pro-wrestlers in the world and having such strong family ties with the company, it's highly unlikely that WWE would ever release Charlotte Flair.

