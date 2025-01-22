5 Current WWE champions who could lose their titles before WrestleMania 41

WrestleMania 41 is fast approaching, and the Road to WrestleMania has already started. In less than two weeks, the Royal Rumble will determine the male and female stars that will get a guaranteed title shot at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Aside from the Royal Rumble winners, the Road to WrestleMania will see WWE champions put their titles on the line either on RAW and SmackDown or the major premium live events, and with that in mind, we take a look at five current WWE champions who could lose their titles before WrestleMania 41.

#5. The War Raiders could face tough competition in the tag team division

The War Raiders (Photo credit: WWE.com)

The War Raiders dethroned Finn Balor and JD McDonagh in December to become the new World Tag Team Champions on RAW. Next week, they will put their titles on the line against JD and his tag team partner, Dominik Mysterio, who will replace Finn Balor.

Trending

As JD and Dirty Dom want to bring gold back to Judgment Day, The War Raiders are expected to retain their titles this time. However, they might not be confident about attending WrestleMania 41 as the World Tag Team Champions.

The Creed Brothers have already taken a shot at them and could emerge as the next title contenders, and the same goes for The New Day and the LWO. Still, it is unclear what path WWE will follow regarding The War Raiders.

#4. Damian Priest could move to SmackDown and dethrone Shinsuke Nakamura

The reigning United States Champion, Shinsuke Nakamura (Photo credit: WWE.com)

The Japanese superstar got a push from WWE upon his return, and he dethroned LA Knight from the Survivor Series to become the new United States champion. A few weeks later, he managed to retain his title but still lost it during the Road to WrestleMania.

It remains to be seen who could dethrone him, but LA Knight could reclaim his title, given his status as a top babyface and his popularity among fans.

Another superstar who could defeat the reigning US Champion is Damian Priest. Now that his feud with Finn Balor is over, Priest could move to SmackDown. The Punisher could show up at the blue brand and challenge Shinsuke Nakamura, becoming the new champion.

#3. Jade Cargill could return before WrestleMania 41 and cost Naomi and Bianca Belair

Naomi has stepped up and allowed Bianca Belair to retain the Women's Tag Team Championship after Jade Cargill was ruled out in November following a backstage assault. Still, the star duo might lose their titles going forward.

The most likely scenario is that Jade Cargill will return at some point before WrestleMania 41 and will interfere in the title match, costing them the title and revealing either Naomi or Bianca as her mystery attacker.

The other scenario is that the two female stars will turn on each other and lose their titles, starting a new feud.

#2. Bron Breakker could see a RAW newcomer dethrone him

Bron Breakker will put his Intercontinental Championship on the line against Sheamus at Saturday Night's Main Event this weekend. Breakker has done a great job as a heel since his RAW debut back in late April, but WWE Creative could have him drop the title before WrestleMania 41 so he could emerge as a challenger for the World Heavyweight Championship.

Penta could be the one to dethrone him, as WWE wants to push him after his RAW debut. Another challenger could be former NXT Champion Trick Williams, who will debut on the main roster soon.

#1. Gunther could lose his title to CM Punk or Seth Rollins

Things could be clearer on who could dethrone The Ring General before WrestleMania 41. It is either CM Punk or Seth Rollins. The two megastars continue their mega-feud, and the next time they meet, the World Heavyweight Championship could be on the line.

Punk defeated Rollins at the RAW premiere on Netflix, and both have now declared for the Royal Rumble. Should they not win it and get a title match at WrestleMania 41, one of the two could challenge Gunther and dethrone him during the Road to WrestleMania.

As for the Ring General, if he loses his title, his next storyline will be a match with Goldberg, the final one for the WWE legend.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback